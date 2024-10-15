Luka Modric Set to Break 58-Year Real Madrid Record Against Celta Vigo
Luka Modrić will replace Ferenc Puskás' name in Real Madrid's history books come Saturday's match against Celta Vigo.
At 39 years and 40 days old, the Real Madrid captain will officially become the club's oldest player to appear in any competition. All the Ballon d'Or winner needs to do is feature in Los Blancos' upcoming La Liga fixture to break the 58-year record held by Puskás.
The Hungarian was 39 years and 36 days old when he earned his final cap for Real Madrid on May 8, 1996, in a Copa del Generalisimo (now the Copa del Rey) match against Real Betis. He went on to retire from soccer after scoring 242 goals in 262 appearances for the Spanish giants.
Unlike the Real Madrid legend, Modrić has no plans to hang up his boots. In fact, even at 39 years old, the Croatian still logs heavy minutes for both club and country. He has featured in Real Madrid's first 12 matches of the 2024–25 season, playing 561 minutes across all competitions, and recently logged 90 minutes against Scotland during the October international break.
In the aftermath of Toni Kroos' retirement, Modrić's presence in Real Madrid's midfield brings much-needed experience and creativity to Carlo Ancelotti's side. Without Modrić, the average age of Los Blancos' starting midfield is 23 years old. At times already this season, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni have lacked vision and leadership, something Modrić provides 10 times over.
The Croatian could earn his seventh Champions League trophy if Real Madrid successfully defends its European title this season. Then, Modrić will add another record to his list of accomplishments, one that has nothing to do with his age but all to do with his skill.