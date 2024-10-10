Real Madrid Risers and Fallers: Fede Valverde Soars as Rodrygo Disappoints
Carlo Ancelotti's most trusted players have both spoiled and saved Real Madrid's early La Liga and Champions League title defenses.
Real Madrid came into the 2024–25 season as the favorites to top La Liga after Kylian Mbappé joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain. Through nine matches, though, Los Blancos trail Barcelona by three points and only managed draws against Mallorca, Las Palmas and Atlético Madrid. Ancelotti's side also scored just four first-half goals.
In the Champions League, Real Madrid defeated Stuttgart but then suffered a shocking loss to Lille, ending Los Blancos' 36-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. For the first time since May 17, 2023, Real Madrid was held scoreless in the UCL.
The somewhat turbulent two months highlighted the best and most disappointing players on Real Madrid before domestic action paused for the October international break.
Real Madrid Risers
Federico Valverde
Through 12 games, Fede Valverde has been Real Madrid's best player. The midfielder made 12 consecutive starts across all competitions and only left the pitch before the final whistle once. As injuries piled up for Los Blancos' midfield, Valverde was the one constant for Ancelotti.
His accurate passing, off the charts work-rate and defensive efforts stand out in the absence of Toni Kroos, whose number eight went to Valverde. The Uruguayan is also the fourth leading goalscorer on the team, behind only Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo; Valverde bagged the winners against Atalanta, Real Valladolid and Villarreal.
Antonio Rüdiger
Antonio Rüdiger's free transfer from Chelsea is looking more and more like one of the greatest deals for Los Blancos over the last five years. The Germany international is the heart of Real Madrid's backline and consistently locks down opposing teams' best players.
In just 12 matches, Rüdiger already has had to start alongside Éder Militão, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dani Carvajal as Real Madrid deals with a growing center-back crisis. Still, the 31-year-old delivers every time. He also is Los Blancos' best target on set pieces and scored the winner against Stuttgart in the Champions League.
Luka Modrić
Luka Modrić came into the season knowing he was not a starter for Real Madrid, but the 39-year-old had to step up after Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and Tchouaméni all went down with injuries. The Ballon d'Or winner slotted into the midfield like he never left and brought his one-of-a-kind creativity back to Los Blancos.
Despite his age, Modrić already recorded 561 minutes for Real Madrid over the last two months. In his 12 appearances, he delivered a calm, experienced presence when the team looked a bit aimless in the midfield. The highlight for the Croatian came in the Champions League when he delivered a perfect ball to Rüdiger to give Real Madrid the win against Stuttgart.
Real Madrid Fallers
Rodrygo
Ever since Kylian Mbappé arrived, Rodrygo struggled to find his footing in the team. The Brazilian has not looked overly comfortable on the right-wing and saw his place in starting XI disappear as Ancelotti experimented with Endrick and Brahim Díaz up top.
Rodrygo has made the best out of his inconsistent minutes, recording three goals and two assists across all competitions so far, but for a player of his quality, the numbers fail to impress. If Real Madrid wants to successfully defend its La Liga and Champions League titles, the 23-year-old needs to produce more in the final third.
Ferland Mendy
Ferland Mendy is arguably Real Madrid's most disappointing player of the last two months. The left-back extended his contract until 2027, yet has not delivered a single performance worthy of the new deal. In fact, Ancelotti routinely replaces the Frenchman with Fran García when Los Blancos need a spark.
Mendy has never been an attack-minded full-back, but the defender is less involved in Real Madrid's attack than ever. He created just one chance in 10 matches, which is a baffling statistic considering he can link up with Vinícius Júnior on the left-wing.
Eduardo Camavinga
It might be a bit harsh to criticize Camavinga after the midfielder only played two matches before the October international break, but he cost Real Madrid at least a point against Lille in the Champions League. The Frenchman conceded the penalty that wound up being the winner for the Ligue 1 side, sending Los Blancos home with their first loss in 258 days.
If the 21-year-old wants to keep his spot in the XI, then he needs to deliver stronger performances than what we saw from him against Lille and Villarreal. Otherwise, Ancelotti will stick with a 4-3-3 and opt for Valverde, Bellingham and Tchouaméni as his starting midfield.