Luke Shaw Fires Brutal Warning to Man Utd Squad
Luke Shaw has urged everybody in the Manchester United dressing room to question whether they are “good enough” to represent the club after Wednesday’s Europa League final defeat saw their disappointing campaign reach a new low.
A 1–0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao means United, who sit 16th in the Premier League, will not play any European football next season and face the prospect of ending one of the worst seasons in club history without the finances needed for a full rebuild.
Shaw did not hide away from the extent of United’s struggles this season and, in a refreshingly open interview after the final whistle, called out his fellow players for falling shockingly short of expectations.
“It’s hard to put into words the season, but I think for a club like Manchester United, it’s not really good enough,” Shaw conceded to TNT Sports. “I think definitely me and I think all of us have to question ourselves tonight. Are we good enough to be here? Because this club, this season, it’s not acceptable.
“We know that and it’s down to us. So, like I said, I think it’s really tough to take. It’s hard to say anything else really apart from what I’ve just said. I think we have to look at ourselves. Something has to change.”
The defeat also saw under-fire manager Ruben Amorim admit he is prepared to walk away without any compensation if United decide he is not the right man for the job, but Shaw urged those responsible for making such a decision to stick with the current boss.
“I think a lot of it has to do with mindset,” Shaw continued. “I think self-belief is a big thing in football.
“I think a lot of times this season we’ve gone into games not believing that we can win. I think there’s a lot of things that need to be changed. I think that’s why Ruben is 100% the right person. He knows and he can see day in and day out at the club, not just on the pitch but off the pitch, around the club.
“The standards, the mindset... like I said, I think he sees everything. I think he knows what he needs to change. I think, of course, you can’t change everything at once. Of course I think the results have not been good at all.
“But I think ultimately it’s us as players that step onto that pitch. It’s us as players that need to take the responsibility of these results.
“Like I said, it’s not good enough for a club like this. I think this club should be at the top of the Premier League, fighting for big trophies. At the moment, it’s hard to say, but we’re nowhere near that.”