Ruben Amorim Gives Man Utd Ultimatum After Europa League Heartbreak
Ruben Amorim is backing himself after Manchester United's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but he won't stand in the club's way if they choose to go another direction.
Just six months after his midseason appointment following the firing of Erik ten Hag, Amorim's Premier League struggles have been masked by their European run. The Red Devils were unbeaten in the competition coming into Wednesday's final. Now, after failing to score and conceding a sloppy goal, the spotlight is going to center on the Portuguese coach's future in Manchester.
Amorim put all his cards on the table in his post-match press conference opening the door to leaving after the season, but also reaffirming his personal belief in himself.
“If the board and the fans feel I am not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation. But I will not quit again. I am really confident [in] my job, and I will not change [anything] in the way I do things,” Amorim said.
A message similar to his counterpart, Ange Postecoglou, after the game. Both coaches' futures have been questioned, but one is going home with a trophy now.
If the club choose to go in a different direction, Amorim's successor would be their sixth appointment just this decade. After firing Ole Gunnar Solskjær in Nov. 2021, Michael Carrick, Ralf Rangnick, Ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy all took the touchline in charge before the former Sporting Lisbon boss. Some in interim roles, one as a caretaker, but managerial uncertainty has followed this club since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.
This is still much of Ten Hag's squad—and bits of those before him—but it's also a squad he guided to a Carabao Cup and FA Cup. After multiple transfer windows of signing players for Ten Hag's system, Amorim's had just one. His insistence on playing his preferred formation and tactics have been scrutinized this season, but he also hasn't had a true opportunity to bring in preferred transfer targets.
Whether Man Utd opt for another manager in the technical area next season, Amorim has made it clear he won't walk away from a project he's just begun.