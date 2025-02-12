Lyon's Laura Benkarth Looks Ahead to Bayern Munich Reunion in Champions League
Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Laura Benkarth says it's always special to face your former club.
The French side are getting ready to play Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich next month in the 2024-25 UEFA Women's Champions League quarter final.
Benkarth, 32, has a history with Bayern, having spent the last five years with the club, previously representing SC Freiburg for under 10 years. She made the move to Lyon over two years ago, and currently is their no.2 goalkeeper behind Chile's Christaine Endler.
Speaking to media this week, Benkarth previewed next month’s two-legged tie and insisted sentiment will have to be put aside for the duration of the games, but she is looking forward to reuniting with their former teammates.
“It’s always special to play a former club,” she said. “Also when I played [against] Freiburg with Bayern Munich. It’s always special because you play against friends.
“You also know when you play against friends, you don’t want to lose. You don’t want to lose at all, but against friends it’s always more special.
“For me, it’s also like coming home because I played [for] five years in Munich. I’m really happy to see them all. I think it will be a hard game, a tough game, but we’re really looking forward to it. Afterwards we can be friends again."
The shot-stopper isn’t the only former Bayern star on Lyon’s books as midfielder Sara Dabritz followed an almost identical path from Freiburg, to Bayern, and then France. Dabritz initially signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, but after an injury ravaged spell in the capital, she signed for Lyon in 2022.
Last Friday, the draw for the knockout stages was made and Lyon qualified having topped their group with six wins from six games. The eight-time winners of the coveted European competition were drawn against Bayern, who finished second in their group, with a potential semi-final against either Arsenal or Real Madrid to come if they are to progress.
Bayern are currently second in the Frauen-Bundesliga side as they sit level on 35 points and behind leaders Eintracht Frankfurt only on goal difference. Wolfsburg, who have also qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League, are just three points behind, followed by Bayer Leverkusen on 30 points.
The current German champions have suffered some high-profile injuries in recent weeks, including to England midfielder Georgia Stanway. The 26-year-old underwent knee surgery on a torn lateral ligament at the end of January and is expected to be sidelined for several months.
They are also awaiting the returns of Lena Oberdorf and Kathi Naschenweng. The former sustained an injury to the cruciate and medial collateral ligament in her right knee during Germany's EURO qualifier against Austria last summer and has been sidelined ever since.
Despite the injuries, Benkarth insists Bayern will be a significant test for Lyon as they look to progress all the way to the final of the competition for the second season running. The French giants were narrowly beaten by holders Barcelona in last year’s final, and will be looking to make amends this time around.
“I think against German teams it is always difficult because they have a good mentality,” the goalkeeper continued. “They are also really good at tactics, defending well.
“Of course, they will miss Georgia Stanway because she is such a good player, but they have a good squad and some new players from the transfer window. I think they still have a really good squad and they are a good team.
“It will be a difficult game, but that’s what we want in the Champions League. Big games, big clubs, it’s the games we look forward to. For us, it’s nice to be at home and see friends, family and see people from the club.”