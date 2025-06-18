Man City 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: When Cityzens Play Man Utd, Liverpool, All Key Dates
With the disappointment of last season firmly behind them, Manchester City will kick off their 2025–26 Premier League season with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
A woeful collapse midway through the season ended City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title and left them fighting to even qualify for the Champions League, but Pep Guardiola’s side ultimately cruised into third place to seal a spot in Europe’s top competition.
Plenty of money has been spent to ensure such a run of form does not happen again. Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Aït-Nouri are already through the door and there could still be further new signings in the weeks to come.
Following their opening day visit to Wolves, City round off the first month of fixtures up against Tottenham Hotspur, led by new manager Thomas Frank, and Brighton & Hove Albion, but it is the run of fixtures immediately after which will attract most eyes.
City host the first Manchester derby of the season against Manchester United in September, with Arsenal playing host to Guardiola’s side just one week later. The second round of the derby comes at Old Trafford in January.
Meetings with Liverpool are often circled when looking for potential title-deciders. Arne Slot’s side head to the Etihad in November, before the return fixture in February.
Aston Villa will make the trip to City for the final game of the campaign.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).
August
Date / Time
Fixture
16 August—17:30
Wolves v Man City
23 August—15:00
Man City v Tottenham
30 August—15:00
Brighton v Man City
September
Date / Time
Fixture
13 September—15:00
Man City v Man Utd
20 September—15:00
Arsenal v Man City
27 September—15:00
Man City v Burnley
October
Date / Time
Fixture
4 October—15:00
Brentford v Man City
18 October—15:00
Man City v Everton
25 October—15:00
Aston Villa v Man City
November
Date / Time
Fixture
1 November—15:00
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
8 November—15:00
Man City v Liverpool
22 November—15:00
Newcastle v Man City
29 November—15:00
Man City v Leeds
December
Date / Time
Fixture
3 December—20:00
Fulham v Man City
6 December—15:00
Man City v Sunderland
13 December—15:00
Crystal Palace v Man City
20 December—15:00
Man City v West Ham
27 December—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Man City
30 December—20:00
Sunderland v Man City
January
Date / Time
Fixture
3 January—15:00
Man City v Chelsea
7 January—20:00
Man City v Brighton
17 January—15:00
Man Utd v Man City
24 January—15:00
Man City v Wolves
31 January—15:00
Tottenham v Man City
February
Date / Time
Fixture
7 February—15:00
Liverpool v Man City
11 February—20:00
Man City v Fulham
21 February—15:00
Man City v Newcastle
28 February—15:00
Leeds v Man City
March
Date / Time
Fixture
4 March—20:00
Man City v Nottingham Forest
14 March—15:00
West Ham v Man City
21 March—15:00
Man City v Crystal Palace
April
Date / Time
Fixture
11 April—15:00
Chelsea v Man City
18 April—15:00
Man City v Arsenal
25 April—15:00
Burnley v Man City
May
Date / Time
Fixture
2 May—15:00
Everton v Man City
9 May—15:00
Man City v Brentford
17 May—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
24 May—16:00
Man City v Aston Villa