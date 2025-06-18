SI

Man City 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: When Cityzens Play Man Utd, Liverpool, All Key Dates

Man City are looking to bounce back after a bitterly disappointing campaign.

Tom Gott

Man City are hoping to improve after a tough season.
Man City are hoping to improve after a tough season. / IMAGO/Every Second Media

With the disappointment of last season firmly behind them, Manchester City will kick off their 2025–26 Premier League season with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A woeful collapse midway through the season ended City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title and left them fighting to even qualify for the Champions League, but Pep Guardiola’s side ultimately cruised into third place to seal a spot in Europe’s top competition.

Plenty of money has been spent to ensure such a run of form does not happen again. Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Aït-Nouri are already through the door and there could still be further new signings in the weeks to come.

Following their opening day visit to Wolves, City round off the first month of fixtures up against Tottenham Hotspur, led by new manager Thomas Frank, and Brighton & Hove Albion, but it is the run of fixtures immediately after which will attract most eyes.

City host the first Manchester derby of the season against Manchester United in September, with Arsenal playing host to Guardiola’s side just one week later. The second round of the derby comes at Old Trafford in January.

Meetings with Liverpool are often circled when looking for potential title-deciders. Arne Slot’s side head to the Etihad in November, before the return fixture in February.

Aston Villa will make the trip to City for the final game of the campaign.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).

August

Date / Time

Fixture

16 August—17:30

Wolves v Man City

23 August—15:00

Man City v Tottenham

30 August—15:00

Brighton v Man City

September

Date / Time

Fixture

13 September—15:00

Man City v Man Utd

20 September—15:00

Arsenal v Man City

27 September—15:00

Man City v Burnley

October

Date / Time

Fixture

4 October—15:00

Brentford v Man City

18 October—15:00

Man City v Everton

25 October—15:00

Aston Villa v Man City

November

Date / Time

Fixture

1 November—15:00

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

8 November—15:00

Man City v Liverpool

22 November—15:00

Newcastle v Man City

29 November—15:00

Man City v Leeds

December

Date / Time

Fixture

3 December—20:00

Fulham v Man City

6 December—15:00

Man City v Sunderland

13 December—15:00

Crystal Palace v Man City

20 December—15:00

Man City v West Ham

27 December—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Man City

30 December—20:00

Sunderland v Man City

January

Date / Time

Fixture

3 January—15:00

Man City v Chelsea

7 January—20:00

Man City v Brighton

17 January—15:00

Man Utd v Man City

24 January—15:00

Man City v Wolves

31 January—15:00

Tottenham v Man City

February

Date / Time

Fixture

7 February—15:00

Liverpool v Man City

11 February—20:00

Man City v Fulham

21 February—15:00

Man City v Newcastle

28 February—15:00

Leeds v Man City

March

Date / Time

Fixture

4 March—20:00

Man City v Nottingham Forest

14 March—15:00

West Ham v Man City

21 March—15:00

Man City v Crystal Palace

April

Date / Time

Fixture

11 April—15:00

Chelsea v Man City

18 April—15:00

Man City v Arsenal

25 April—15:00

Burnley v Man City

May

Date / Time

Fixture

2 May—15:00

Everton v Man City

9 May—15:00

Man City v Brentford

17 May—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

24 May—16:00

Man City v Aston Villa

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer