Man City Reveal New 2025–26 Third Kit, Confirm New Rayan Cherki Number
Manchester City have unveiled their all-new third kit for the 2025–26 season, which pays tribute to the city’s hit-and-miss weather, and have also confirmed a change of shirt number for summer signing Rayan Cherki.
With British weather in mind, it comes as no surprise to see City’s new shirt made up of a grey base, with a subtle raindrop texture features throughout the jersey.
To stand out, City’s new shirt features strips of neon green, designed as a reference to the “electrifying” football Pep Guardiola’s side play regardless of the temperature and the weather conditions.
The centralised PUMA badge and club crest feature a mix of green and blue, while City’s badge also features a transparent finish designed to replicate the look of water droplets on windows around Manchester.
Marco Mueller, PUMA’s senior director of product line management teamsport apparel, said: “The people of Manchester have a deep-rooted love for football, as both a sense of pride and community belonging. This kit brings those two traits together, to create a truly unique kit that does things a little different.
“We decided to design a kit that not only embraces the rainy Manchester weather but also the fact the fans stick by the team ‘Rain or Shine’.”
City director of retail and licensing Serena Gosling added: “Today is an exciting day, with the launch of this year’s Third kit, just ahead of the 2025–26 Premier League season, and the Women’s Super League starting next month.
“As part of our creative process, PUMA and the Club explore different design directions for each kit, taking inspiration from the city of Manchester, the Club’s history and other cultural influences. We are looking forward to seeing the players wearing the kits on the pitch this season.”
Elsewhere, City have confirmed summer signing Cherki will take the club’s No.10 shirt after it was vacated by Jack Grealish’s loan move to Everton.
Cherki wore 29 at the Club World Cup following his arrival from Lyon but has now opted to change ahead of the new season.