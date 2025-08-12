‘Massive for Me’—Jack Grealish Completes Man City Exit With Premier League Loan
Jack Grealish has brought an end to his time on the sidelines for Manchester City, temporarily at least, by joining Everton on a season-long loan.
The 29-year-old England international was deemed to be surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola by the end of the 2024–25 domestic campaign and was left at home for the Club World Cup. City were reportedly prepared to accept bids as low as £40 million ($54.1 million) for the club-record £100 million recruit, yet no suitors were forthcoming.
Everton ultimately made their interest known and have now secured the former Aston Villa maverick for the 2025–26 campaign. Reports suggest that the loan deal includes an option to buy worth an ambitious £50 million.
“I’m over the moon to have signed for Everton,” Grealish gushed to the club’s in-house media channel upon his arrival. “It’s massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans.
“As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I’ve been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there’s that side of it as well and that's another reason why I chose Everton.
“I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I’ve had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I’m sure I will.”
Grealish will wear the No. 18 shirt at Everton. City’s departed 10 credited a former Manchester United icon with the influence for this decision. “There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here,” the Birmingham-born forward revealed.
“So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point.
“I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] before I came here,” Grealish added, “and I mentioned that to him—about the number 18—so I hope he's happy as well!”