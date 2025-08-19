Man City ‘Agree’ to Loan Young Star to Ex-Man Utd Manager
Manchester City have agreed to loan highly-rated youngster Claudio Echeverri to Bayer Leverkusen for the 2025–26 season, set to work under ex-Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
Echeverri arrived from River Plate in January 2024, loaned back to the Argentinian giants for the remainder of the calendar year. He officially joined Pep Guardiola’s squad at the beginning of 2025 but only made his debut for the club in the FA Cup final, which City lost 1–0 to Crystal Palace.
The 19-year-old also made a brief cameo in City’s final Premier League game of last season and later appeared during a FIFA Club World Cup group stage victory over Al Ain, scoring in the 6–0 demolition to open his account before picking up a nasty injury.
However, with first-team opportunities likely to be limited at the Etihad Stadium this season, Echeverri is set to spend the campaign with Leverkusen, per The Athletic. The deal doesn’t include an option or obligation to buy the starlet, and City will receive a fee for the temporary switch.
Borussia Dortmund had approached City for Echeverri, submitting a loan bid with option to buy. But that was swiftly rejected as the eight-time Premier League champions view him as an exciting prospect for the future.
Leverkusen have managed to capture Echeverri, who will now work with former Ajax boss Ten Hag, who has taken over from Xabi Alonso at the BayArena. The Dutchman won his first competitive fixture with the German side last Friday, beating Sonnenhof Großaspach 4–0 in the DFB-Pokal.
Echeverri’s move is beneficial to all parties, with Leverkusen acquiring a highly-rated talent, the player earning invaluable experience and City fulfilling Guardiola’s desire to work with a smaller squad.
“[It’s] too much—too many people,” Guardiola said regarding his squad size in a recent interview. “I like a deep squad to compete in all competitions, but I don’t want to leave players at home. It’s not healthy. You cannot create a good vibe or atmosphere to compete.
“Everyone has to feel they can play and help. The club has known it since last season, it’s not news, but the situation is what it is. In the next two weeks, people will talk with players and agents to find a solution.”