‘Ready’—Man City Close to Completing Deadline Day Goalkeeper Swap
Manchester City have struck a deal to sign goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports, with Ederson’s imminent departure set to make space for the Italian.
City have overseen a dramatic shake-up in goal this summer. Both Ederson and Stefan Ortega were made available for transfer as Pep Guardiola secured a reunion with James Trafford, who started the first three games of the Premier League season after completing a £27 million ($36.5 million) move from Burnley.
Galatasaray were chasing Ederson’s signature but Fabrizio Romano reports it is Turkish rivals Fenerbahçe who have agreed to sign the Brazil international for a fee of around €13 million (£11.3 million, $15.2 million).
Despite already signing Trafford, City have long made it clear that they would pursue Donnarumma if Ederson leaves the club this summer, so much so that, according to The Athletic, PSG entered Deadline Day “expecting” to sell the Italian to City.
That confidence was clearly well-placed as Romano soon confirmed a deal had been struck between City and PSG to take Donnarumma to the Etihad Stadium.
Donnarumma was surprisingly frozen out by PSG this summer after entering the final year of his contract. Talks over an extension were held but his reluctance to lower his wage demands saw the European champions reach a quick resolution on his future.
Lucas Chevalier was signed from Lille as Donnarumma was informed he was no longer wanted in Paris. The Italy international, still only 26 years old, bid farewell to fans on the pitch with 161 appearances for the club under his belt.
Donnarumma is due in Manchester later in the day to put pen to paper on his contract before the transfer deadline.