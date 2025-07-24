Man City Make Ederson ‘Exit Decision’ As Links to England Goalkeeper Intensify
Manchester City reportedly want Ederson to stay in a blue shirt for the 2025–26 season despite interest from the Saudi Pro League and Galatasaray for the goalkeeper.
Pep Guardiola’s side is in the middle of massive turnover. Not only did Manchester City officially bid farewell to club legends Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker this summer, but they also welcomed five new faces, including Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rayan Cherki.
Among the headline-making transfer moves, Ederson’s future has remained up in the air. The Brazilian previously fended off lucrative Saudi Pro League interest last summer and is now a priority target for Galatasaray, who The Independent claim are “confident in signing” the 31-year-old.
Still, the British outlet report Manchester City are “keen to ensure” Ederson stays with the Cityzens.
While keeping Ederson at the Etihad would secure Guardiola his first-choice option between the posts, it could also potentially result in the club missing out on a payday for the Brazil international, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026.
Should Manchester City opt to part ways with the goalkeeper at the end of next season, he would depart as a free agent, leaving the club without any financial compensation.
Ederson has starred for the English outfit since joining the club in 2017, recording 372 appearances across all competitions. Although he momentarily saw his starting job given away to Ortega last season, Guardiola reaffirmed the 31-year-old’s place in his squad in the latter half of the 2024–25 campaign, as well as in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.
Manchester City’s interest in securing Ederson’s future in blue seemingly aligns with the player’s wishes after he urged fans not to believe what he called “fake news” surrounding him back in June.
Should Galatasaray’s offer be too good to turn down for the goalkeeper or the English giants, Manchester City could find themselves making a bid for former academy player James Trafford.
ESPN report the club would “consider making a move” for the 22-year-old this summer if need be. The Cityzens could exercise a buy-back option for Trafford, who joined Burnley in 2023.
Manchester City also have new signing and former Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli to call upon.