Manchester City Commission Immortalizing Honor for Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City will immortalize Kevin De Bruyne outside their home ground, the club announced after his final appearance in a blue shirt at the Etihad Stadium.
De Bruyne first joined Man City in 2015, and as they say the rest is history. The Belgian midfielder won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five EFL Cups and the Champions League in 2023 capping off a historic treble. Along with the countless personal honors and awards, De Bruyne is widely considered not just a Man City legend, but a Premier League one as well. A maestro with the ball at his feet, able to play with his left or right, one of his most stunning personal accomplishments was matching Thierry Henry's assist record in the 2019–20 season.
As such, he'll have a statue outside Etihad Stadium honoring his contributions and legacy at the club.
Whether or not it was in Pep Guardiola's plans for his final game at his home for the last decade, De Bruyne was substituted early after a Mateo Kovačić red card put the Cityzens down a man. Still, they emerged victorious as fans in the ground sung his name all night. His final season at the club goes down in the history books without a trophy, but he should play a part in helping the club secure Champions League qualification on the final day against Fulham.
Manchester City Commission Immortalizing Honor for Kevin De Bruyne
De Bruyne's statue will join Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Agüero outside the stadium. Four pillars of recent Premier League history, but also iconic figures during Pep Guardiola's dominant period.
"It means I will always be part of this club. Whenever I come back with family and friends, I will be able to see myself so I will always be here," De Bruyne said to Matchday Live presenter Natalie Pike after the game.
The 33-year-old isn't expected to retire just yet. Even though his contract is expiring, he has given hints about where his future lies. This chapter might be closing, but it will forever be written by one of the game's greatest talents.