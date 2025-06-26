Man City Midfielder Ruled Out of Club World Cup, Rodri Sends Fitness Warning
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has some fitness issues to deal with in the coming weeks. While Claudio Echeverri is set to be sidelined for the rest of the Club World Cup, Rodri has played down his powers of recovery.
Echeverri marked his first start for Manchester City with a goal against Al Ain before coming off at halftime on Monday. The Argentine teenager was then spotted on crutches during the subsequent training session.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
“Problems in the ankle, two or three weeks out unfortunately. I feel so sorry for him,” Guardiola sighed before underscoring his pledge for rotation going forward.
“We will play new players and in the next game too and in the second half,” the Catalan boss warned. “The selection has that in mind. In these conditions we are not ready to play 90 minutes and at halftime we will make substitutions.”
Echeverri is not the only injury concern for Guardiola to consider. Rodri spent eight months sidelined with an ACL tear before returning in the middle of May. The reigning Ballon d’Or holder came on for the final half-hour of City’s first two Club World Cup group games, but has been at pains to play down his involvement going forward.
“I know it’s still going to be months until I reach my level,” Rodri admitted while in discussion with assembled media. “But I’m so happy now I’m here and I’m trying to help everyone be the same team we were. We have to change things, improve things.”
“The process was long, but I was taking my time,” Rodri said of his recovery. “The most important thing was to keep focused and be strong. Not be sad or whatever. I knew one day I’d come back and this day has finally come. I’m very excited to play again.”
Rodri will likely come off the bench, rather than start, City’s decisive group stage clash with Juventus on Thursday evening.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article