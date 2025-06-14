Man City ‘Receive New Kyle Walker Bid’ After AC Milan Loan Ends
Turkish side Fenerbahçe have approached Manchester City over a deal to sign right-back Kyle Walker, it has emerged.
Walker was deemed surplus to requirements at City during the January transfer window, when he was sent out on a loan to AC Milan which, during the early stages, seemed destined to turn into a permanent move. However, a dip in form saw Milan decline the chance to retain Walker’s services.
Now back with City as he approaches the final year of his contract, Walker has been left out of Pep Guardiola’s squad for this summer’s Club World Cup. The England international remains available for transfer.
As first revealed by Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Walker’s situation has piqued the interest of Fenerbahçe, who have reached out to confirm their desire to get a deal done this summer.
Walker is said to be demanding a two-year contract from Fenerbahçe and formal negotiations between the two parties are underway.
City want to rid themselves of Walker’s high wages for the 2025–26 season and are ready to grant him an exit from the club if he can reach an agreement with Fenerbahçe.
The Times report on rival interest from Galatasaray, although they are believed to be prioritising a move for Bayern Munich’s Sacha Boey, who spent three seasons with the club before his move to Germany in January 2024.
Alongside Walker, City are ready to listen to offers for winger Jack Grealish, although The Guardian state there have been no offers for the former Aston Villa star at this point.
Guardiola wants to trim his squad before the new season gets underway, potentially forcing City to entertain loan bids for Grealish if no clubs meet their asking price of £50 million ($67.8 million).