Man City ‘Receive Opening Bid’ for Ederson, Gianluigi Donnarumma Lined Up As Replacement
Galatasaray have lodged a bid to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, it has emerged.
Ederson dismissed speculation about his future during the Club World Cup but is now believed to be considering an exit from the Etihad Stadium, where James Trafford has already arrived to offer further competition for minutes.
According to Fabrizio Romano, a bid of €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.7 million) has been sent by Galatasaray, who are now negotiating with City in a bid to strike an agreement over the Brazil goalkeeper.
The offer is believed to fall below City’s asking price but talks are underway over a move which would open the door for Pep Guardiola’s side to pursue Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Donnarumma has been exiled at PSG as a result of his expiring contract and is expected to move to the Premier League, where City’s interest is reportedly stronger than that of either Chelsea or Manchester United, who have both been linked with the Italian.
Ahead of City’s Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Guardiola insisted he still sees Ederson as his starting goalkeeper.
“Right now, Eddy [is the starter],” Guardiola revealed.
“Ederson didn’t come to me and said he wanted to leave or he has an offer. All the players here are our players and I want them. What’s going to happen in three weeks [before the window closes], nobody knows.”
Alongside Ederson, City are also sweating over the future of winger Savinho, who is a target for Tottenham Hotspur, but Guardiola, who is happy to sell any player who requests an exit, admitted neither Brazil international had revealed a desire to leave the club.
“If they want to leave, they will come to me,” he said. “If they want to leave, they will knock on my door.”