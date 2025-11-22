Man City Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Missed Chances Prove Costly
Manchester City lost 2–1 to Newcastle United in their return to Premier League action.
The Cityzens were wasteful on a day where they could’ve established themselves as a real threat to Arsenal at the Premier League summit. Dominating possession resulted in 17 shots, though just four were on target. Phil Foden and Erling Haaland in particular struggled to find the back of the net.
City and Newcastle missed a combined nine big chances, but the hosts made them pay in the second half. Harvey Barnes proved the difference with a brace looking braver in attack. The result marked Eddie Howe’s first win against Pep Guardiola in 19 tries.
Guardiola said “the real season starts” in November. Well, they’ve stumbled out of the gate and could find themselves seven points back after the north London derby.
Man City Player Ratings vs. Newcastle (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—6.7: Was tremendous in the first half, but struggled to keep Newcastle out in the second. The only City player booked after a coming together with referee Samuel Barrott.
RB: Matheus Nunes—7.0: The Portuguese could’ve done better on Newcastle’s opener and was shaky at times going forward.
CB: Rúben Dias—8.0: Got City back into the game, but it wasn’t enough in the end. He, like others, struggled to clear lines on the second Newcastle goal.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—6.4: The Croatia international won just three of his seven duels battling with Nick Woltemade all night.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—6.7: His costly error led to the first goal, but was a threat when he ventured into Newcastle’s half.
DM: Nico González—7.1: A quiet showing after his Liverpool performance. Completed the most passes of any player.
RM: Rayan Cherki—7.0: Created three chances and registered a shot on target often linking up with City’s creative talents.
CM: Bernardo Silva—7.0: City’s captain was creative and lively moving forward. Struggled with Newcastle’s physicality at times.
CM: Phil Foden—6.0: A disappointing day in front of goal was highlighted by Foden’s big miss in the first half.
LM: Jérémy Doku—7.7: Electric throughout the first 45 creating the most chances (4) at his time of substitution. End product lacked a bit, but the Belgian picked up right where he left off after thrashing Liverpool.
ST: Erling Haaland—6.7: The wait for his 100th league goal continues. Largely ineffective in the second half.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Savinho (76’ for Doku)
6.1
Tijjani Reijnders (76’ for Silva)
6.0
Oscar Bobb (76’ for Cherki)
6.8
Omar Marmoush (87’ for Foden)
N/A
Subs not used: James Trafford (GK), Nathan Aké, Rayan Aït-Nouri, John Stones, Abdukodir Khusanov
Newcastle United (4-3-3)
Starting XI: Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schär, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes
Subs used: Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Anthony Elanga
Man City Player of the Match: Rúben Dias
Player of the Match: Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United)
Newcastle 2–1 Man City—How It Unfolded at St. James’ Park
All eyes were on Haaland to begin the game. The Norwegian was one moment away from becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals. He nearly took advantage of a frenetic start, but couldn’t beat an oncoming Pope outside the Newcastle penalty area.
Cherki was lively early linking up with Doku, Silva and Foden in attack. Newcastle’s talented midfield were often chasing the ball as Man City played through the lines with ease. Once the Magpies settled in most play came down the left through Barnes and Hall.
Woltemade threatened the Man City goal with a towering header, though Donnarumma did well to deny the German.
The striker had another chance after being played through by Barnes, but the Italian had his second attempt read all the way.
The biggest moment came 30 minutes in after a deadly cross found Barnes in acres of space. The former Leicester City winger should’ve scored as he buried his head in shame.
Pope did well to deny Haaland shortly after as the game teetered on a knife’s edge. Halftime arrived without a defining moment.
Barnes won a corner less than 20 seconds in to begin the second half. Tonali’s in-swinging ball only needed a touch, but things remained scoreless. Haaland tried to square up Thiaw down at the other end, but was dispossessed putting an end to the threat. Frustration crept in as both teams squandered half-chances.
Then, the game picked up a notch.
St. James’ Park erupted in the 64th minute when Barnes made up for his blunder with a perfectly placed shot for the opener. Guimarães, under pressure from Nunes, was able to find Barnes who let the ball roll slightly before beating the Man City defence. Donnarumma was helpless given the placement.
The Cityzens responded swiftly. Chaos in the box five minutes later saw Dias score an equaliser. Newcastle failed to clear the ball as the defender fired a shot which deflected off Schär and past Pope.
Just as things were back on level terms, Barnes scored again after a sequence of bravery from multiple players. VAR scrutinised the goal at length before confirmation reignited the home support. An animated Pep Guardiola couldn’t believe what transpired as he made a wave of changes.
Even with eight minutes of stoppage time, the Cityzens could not find a way through. Suffocating possession resulted in clearance after clearance. The full time whistle went as an opportunity to put pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table was squandered.
Newcastle vs. Man City Half-Time Statistics
Statistic
Newcastle
Man City
Possession
37%
63%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.18
1.41
Total Shots
4
9
Shots on Target
3
2
Big Chances
4
3
Pass Accuracy
78%
89%
Fouls
7
3
Corners
2
4
Newcastle vs. Man City Full Time Statistics
Statistic
Newcastle
Man City
Possession
32%
68%
Expected Goals (xG)
2.24
1.88
Total Shots
9
17
Shots on Target
5
4
Big Chances
6
4
Pass Accuracy
75%
90%
Fouls
14
8
Corners
5
9