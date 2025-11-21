‘Special Player’—Pep Guardiola Lavishes Praise on Man City Transfer Target
Pep Guardiola has hailed Newcastle United midfielder and Manchester City transfer target Bruno Guimarães ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting between the sides.
City make the journey across the north of England this weekend for a challenging encounter at St James’ Park, with one of the world’s leading midfielders waiting for them on Tyneside.
Guimarães has once again been excellent for Newcastle and Brazil this season, having become an integral part of the Magpies’ ascent up the Premier League in recent campaigns. A firm fan favourite, the 28-year-old has racked up 170 appearances for the club since signing in January 2022.
City have been touted with interest in Guimarães during previous transfer windows as they have sought to rebuild in midfield, with Guardiola only fuelling speculation by heaping praise on the tenacious South American during a press conference on Friday.
“It’s not just this season, for many years, since Lyon we realised he was a special player,” Guardiola said of the midfield dynamo. “Newcastle make an incredible signing. He’s getting better and better. Always I’ve been a big fan of him.”
This is not the first time Guardiola has spoken of his admiration for Guimarães.
In March 2024, the Manchester City boss enthused: “He is an exceptional holding midfielder. He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball. At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club who want to grow up and up.”
City have signed several new midfielders over the past few transfer windows, with Nico Gonález and Tijjani Reijnders both recruited to help bolster the engine room. Even İlkay Gündoğan made a brief return to the Etihad Stadium buthas since departed a second time.
Guimarães has likely been among those considered by Guardiola’s recruitment team during their recent rebuild, but an astronomical price tag and Newcastle’s unwillingness to sell the 41-cap Brazil international has likely dissuaded the Cityzens.