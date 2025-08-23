Man City Player Ratings vs. Tottenham: Sloppy Cityzens Slump to 2–0 Defeat
Manchester City stumbled to a disappointing 2–0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as defensive errors proved costly during their second Premier League game of the season.
The Cityzens had strolled to victory in their season opener with Wolverhampton Wanderers but were well aware of the superior threat posed by their bogey side Spurs. A fixture they lost 4–0 last season, Pep Guardiola and his players couldn’t take anything for granted.
Omar Marmoush attempted to single-handedly unlock Tottenham’s defence in the early exchanges, firing three of City’s four shots in the opening half-hour towards Guglielmo Vicario’s goal. Erling Haaland’s blend of brawn and flair forged the Egyptian’s best opportunity, but he was unable to convert his one-v-one.
Marmoush’s profligacy proved costly as Tottenham took a deserved lead. A swift breakaway caught the hosts cold as John Stones played Richarlison onside, with the Brazilian sliding the ball across goal for Brennan Johnson to fire home. Initially ruled out for offside, VAR was on hand to overturn the original decision.
City had hoped the defensive implosions that were prevalent last term had been expelled during pre-season, but another collapse before the break allowed Spurs to double their advantage. A hospital pass from James Trafford was stolen by the visitors, with João Palhinha eventually punishing the summer recruit. Ederson watched on moodily from the bench, while Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent likely fist-pumped the air.
City were offered several signs of encouragement as they looked to recover from a perilous position, with Haaland spurning promising opportunities either side of half time. The usually reliable Norwegian looked rusty despite his two-goal showing at Molineux last time out, with those around him struggling to conjure up any magic.
The cavalry were called in the closing stages as Rodri and Phil Foden entered the fray, but it was too little too late for City as neither had time to make a telling contribution. Despite dominating possession, they were unable to overcome Tottenham’s resilient defence.
In the end, City ran out of steam and answers, slipping to their first defeat of the new campaign. A reality check for Guardiola’s men after a thumping opening win at Wolves.
Defensive Woes for Guardiola
City’s underperformance last season was characterised by defensive sloppiness. The eight-time Premier League champions were exposed without their talisman and enforcer Rodri patrolling the midfield, and they have been forced to start the current season without the Spaniard—although he did make a second-half cameo against Spurs. It can be no coincidence that they were once again entirely unconvincing in their own half.
Guardiola’s men simply couldn’t handle Tottenham’s high press and ferocity in the challenge, often taking too long in possession and playing their way into trouble. Spurs licked their lips when City attempted to play through the thirds, trusting their attacking players to set the traps and their midfielders to recover the ball.
Rayan Aït-Nouri’s early substitution due to injury won’t have helped the home side settle, but they can have no excuses for such a disastrous defensive display. It’s another warning sign for Guardiola: his all-conquering City haven’t returned just yet.
James Trafford’s Nightmare
Paris Saint-Germain might have just added a few more millions on to Donnarumma’s price tag, such was the uncertainty and nervousness of Trafford’s display at the Etihad. The summer signing, who has returned to the club at which he began his career, was selected ahead of Ederson amid links between the Brazilian and Galatasaray, but he looked out of his depth against Spurs.
The Englishman single-handedly gifted Tottenham their second of the afternoon with an unnecessary and misguided pass inside his own box, before which he had perhaps been fortunate to avoid punishment for clattering Mohammed Kudus outside his area—albeit he got a touch on the ball.
Trafford struggled to command his box or lead his defence under significant Spurs pressure, channeling a deer in headlights throughout a disappointing afternoon that will have damaged his reputation amid City’s interest in the aforementioned Donnarumma.
A couple of impressive saves in stoppage time could not paper over the cracks. Ultimately, it was a day to forget for the new recruit.
Man City Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: James Trafford
5.8
RB: Rico Lewis
5.9
CB: John Stones
6.6
CB: Rúben Dias
6.3
LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri
6.0
DM: Tijjani Reijnders
6.5
DM: Nico González
6.7
RW: Oscar Bobb
6.9
AM: Rayan Cherki
6.5
LW: Omar Marmoush
6.5
ST: Erling Haaland
6.3
SUB: Nathan Aké (23’ for Aït-Nouri)
6.6
SUB: Bernardo Silva (53’ for Cherki)
5.7
SUB: Jérémy Doku (53’ for Marmoush)
6.0
SUB: Phil Foden (75’ for Bobb)
6.5
SUB: Rodri (75’ for González)
6.7
Subs not used: Ederson (GK), Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico O’Reilly, Matheus Nunes.
Man City’s Player of the Match: Oscar Bobb
Player of the match: João Palhinha
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; João Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur; Mohammed Kudus, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan Johnson; Richarlison.
Subs: Antonín Kinský, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Kevin Danso, Luka Vušković, Lucas Bergvall, Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke.