Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund: Haaland Hoping to Torment Former Club
Manchester City continue their Champions League campaign on Wednesday when they host Borussia Dortmund in the league phase.
The Cityzens’ inability to finish in the top eight and automatically qualify for the last 16 last season proved costly as they exited the competition early, with Pep Guardiola’s men determined to avoid making the same mistake this term. Two wins and a draw from their opening three games is a statement of intent.
2024 finalists Dortmund will prove a stern challenge for City, but the eight-time Premier League champions boast more than enough talent to overcome their German visitors on Wednesday—especially with Guardiola having an almost entirely fit squad to select from.
Here is how City could line up.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Made the first glaring error of his City career at the weekend as his weak punch allowed Bournemouth to equalise. Fortunately for the Italian, Erling Haaland was on hand to spare his blushes in a 3–1 win.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes has started five of the last six matches for City, only missing the Carabao Cup fourth round win over Swansea City. He’s become a firm favourite at right back under Guardiola.
CB: John Stones—City are likely to rotate ahead of Liverpool’s visit in the Premier League at the weekend, with Joško Gvardiol perhaps one of those who will be replaced. Stones is a super option to have in reserve.
CB: Rúben Dias—The ever-present Dias will lead City’s backline against Dortmund and will have to be at his best to thwart Serhou Guirassy, with the Guinean striker having scored seven times in all competitions this term.
LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—Nico O’Reilly impressed at the weekend and even etched his name on to the scoresheet, but Aït-Nouri could return to the XI for his first ever Champions League appearance. The left back has recently made his comeback from injury and should be reintegrated into the XI over time.
DM: Nico González—Rodri is back fit and even made a cameo at the weekend, but Guardiola will want to be wary over reintroducing the Ballon d’Or winner too swiftly. González might be given the nod once more on Wednesday, with Rodri preferred against Liverpool.
RM: Savinho—Savinho’s speed and energy will cause Dortmund issues, with the Brazilian having proven a handy option in recent weeks. He’s managed two assists in his previous three starts for the Cityzens.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders has not been at his blistering best in recent matches, but the Dutchman is likely to be restored to the XI as Guardiola looks to rotate his team. He hasn’t contributed to a goal at club level since the draw with Arsenal in September.
CM: Phil Foden—Foden assisted in his 200th Premier League outing at the weekend, becoming the youngest player to reach the milestone in the competition’s history. He’s too important to rest for Dortmund’s upcoming visit.
LM: Jérémy Doku—The Belgian winger has been lively for City this season and appears likely to start again on Wednesday, although Guardiola might be tempted to rest him before the Liverpool clash.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland scored against former club Dortmund during the 2022–23 Champions League campaign and is aiming to add to his 26 goals or club and country this season when BVB arrive at the Etihad.