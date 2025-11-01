Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Haaland Returns to Haunt Cherries
Manchester City return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.
The Cityzens are trailing league leaders Arsenal as they look to reclaim their crown, but they have shown signs of encouragement this season after a disastrous 2024–25 campaign. Last weekend’s defeat away at Aston Villa was a rare blip, with Pep Guardiola’s side eager to get back on track.
Fortunately, City have no injury concerns ahead of Bournemouth’s visit after Rodri and Erling Haaland were given the all-clear, although the in-form Cherries will still offer a stern challenge.
Here is how City could line up for their duel with Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma has proven an unsurprisingly safe pair of hands in the City goal since arriving, with the Italian offering super consistency in between the sticks. He was given the night off midweek against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup as James Trafford deputised.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes has the ultimate test this weekend when he locks horns with Antoine Semenyo. The Bournemouth winger has been sensational this term and has six Premier League goals to his name already—only bettered by Haaland.
CB: Rúben Dias—The Portugal international was unable to prevent City from slipping to defeat at Villa Park, but did little wrong during their loss in the Midlands. He will be kept busy by in-form 19-year-old Eli Junior Kroupi this weekend.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol was used at left back to incorporate John Stones last weekend, but Guardiola might revert to using the Croatian as a central defender on Sunday. Abdukodir Khusanov and Nathan Aké won’t start after featuring midweek.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—Rayan Aït-Nouri’s return is timely for City, with the Algeria international absent since the end of August before featuring on Wednesday night. However, O’Reilly should still start this weekend—providing Gvardiol is used at centre half.
DM: Nico González—Guardiola has confirmed Rodri’s availability for the weekend, but it appears unlikely that the holding midfielder will start. González could start in the No. 6 position, with Rodri utilised from the bench.
RM: Bernardo Silva—Silva has been in and out of the City team this season, but might be called upon in a wide role this weekend to help Nunes with Semenyo and the overlapping Adrien Truffert. The Portuguese works harder than anyone.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders was another rested midweek and the Dutch international should be all the better for it. He’s slowed down following a blistering start to the season, but still has the potential to make a significant difference on Sunday.
CM: Phil Foden—Foden will make his 200th Premier League appearance this weekend and will want to celebrate in style. He has a great record against the south coast side, scoring five and assisting three in just eight past clashes.
LM: Savinho—Jérémy Doku played the entirety of the Carabao Cup win over Swansea City, making it unlikely that he will start again on Sunday—especially with Savinho in such strong form. The Brazilian has two assists in his last three appearances.
ST: Erling Haaland—The Norwegian’s scoring streak came to a conclusion at Villa Park last weekend, but a rare blank will only spur him on for Bournemouth’s visit. He’s scored 24 goals in all competitions for club and country this term.