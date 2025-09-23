Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Huddersfield: Haaland Earns Some Rest
Pep Guardiola wasn’t in the mood for tactical discussion after Sunday‘s 1–1 draw at Arsenal, during which Manchester City deployed a defensive line typically associated with the Spaniard’s ideological opposite.
A wry smile must’ve manifested on José Mourinho’s face when he learned of Guardiola’s ’anti-football’ approach to seeing out a potential victory at the Emirates. Keen to save face, the City boss insisted that such caution was necessary as a result of City’s cruel schedule.
Just three days before, they‘d played out a 2–0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League, while Arsenal had more than 48 extra hours to recover from their midweek travails.
Thus, heavy rotation is expected from Guardiola for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Huddersfield Town. City haven’t won this competition since 2021, having triumphed four times between 2018 and 2021, but it may represent their best chance of silverware this term.
Here’s how the Cityzens could line up at the Accu Stadium against League One opposition.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Huddersfield (4-1-4-1)
GK: James Trafford—The young English goalkeeper must be thrilled he made the move to Manchester. With Gianluigi Donnarumma following him through the door, Trafford will be limited to appearances in domestic cups.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes appeared for the second half on Sunday, after Abdukodir Khusanov picked up a knock. The dynamic Portuguese star will likely continue in the role here, having featured sporadically at the start of the new season.
CB: John Stones—Stones once would’ve been preserved on nights like these, but now they’re being used as a means for the Englishman to build up his fitness.
CB: Stephen Mfuni—Guardiola often hands academy starlets chances in this competition, and a lack of senior alternatives at centre back means 16-year-old Mfuni could find himself in the XI.
LB: Nathan Aké—There will be plenty of experience around Mfuni, if Guardiola does opt to give him a debut. Aké is adept centrally and as a full back.
DM: Nico González—A straight swap for Rodri at the base of midfield, there’s no way the Spaniard will be risked here.
RM: Oscar Bobb—The young Norwegian hasn’t been seen too much since the first two weeks of the season, but Bobb’s a shoo-in to return to the starting XI in midweek.
CM: Rico Lewis—Lewis recently committed his long-term future to the club, but debate remains as to what his best role is. Guardiola has previously utilised him in midfield, and he’ll want the diminutive Englishman to take command here.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—City once had an array of midfield options to select from, but with İlkay Gündoğan and James McAtee out the door, and Rayan Cherki injured, Guardiola doesn’t have many other avenues to explore. Reijnders impressed on Sunday.
LM: Savinho—The Brazilian is poised to make his first start of the season, and he’ll be keen to make an impression, having wanted to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. Savinho desperately wants to be a part of Brazil’s World Cup squad next summer.
ST: Phil Foden—It’s been Erling Haaland or bust for City at the start of the new season, so it’ll be interesting to see how they fare without him on Wednesday, even against tame opposition. Foden has performed a false nine role for Guardiola on many occasions.