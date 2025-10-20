Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal: Cherki Makes First Start Since August
Manchester City look to get back to winning ways in the Champions League on Tuesday against Villarreal.
It’s clear that this Man City team will not operate as the suffocating, swashbuckling force that they’ve previously been under Pep Guardiola. As long as Erling Haaland is fit and available, though, they’ve got a chance of outscoring every team they play.
They’re three points back from leaders Arsenal in the Premier League and have notched four points from their opening two Champions League outings of the season.
Their 2–2 draw with Monaco depicted their current reliance on their Nordic superhero and vulnerable underbelly, and a trip to Villarreal could prove tricky.
Here’s how Pep Guardiola could set his side up in Spain on Tuesday night.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—While many continue to question the stylistic fit, Donnarumma’s outstanding shot-stopping ability will prove important for a City team that is porous at its heart.
RB: Rico Lewis—Matheus Nunes has enjoyed a run in the team, so Guardiola could switch things up in midweek and reintroduce Lewis.
CB: John Stones—The Englishman performed well during the international break, and, most importantly, looked fit. He’s still got to prove his durability to the hierarchy amid murmurs of a new contract, and Pep could use him from the outset here.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol was an unused substitute at the weekend but isn’t believed to be carrying a knock. He rarely misses two games on the bounce, so we could see him back in the team on Tuesday.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—The visitors have been boosted by Rayan Aït-Nouri’s return to full fitness, but O’Reilly will likely remain the starter at left-back in midweek.
DM: Nico González—Rodri isn’t expected to be out for too much longer, but he hasn’t been included in the travelling squad. Mateo Kovačić is also unlikely to start, so Nico should get another go.
RW: Savinho—The Brazilian has been reintegrated over the past month, as he looks to cement himself as a star in Manchester in time for next summer’s World Cup.
AM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki appeared off the bench at the weekend, and Tijjani Reijnders could get the evening off (well, he may appear as a sub) after a sustained run in the team. The Frenchman hasn’t been in City’s starting XI since late August due to an injury.
AM: Phil Foden—Foden isn’t dominating the stats sheet, but he’s found a lovely groove over the past month. He’ll remain City’s creative heartbeat.
LW: Jérémy Doku—In the end, Doku didn’t line up against a 37-year-old Seámus Coleman at the weekend, and his outing was quieter than some projected. Still, he had been in superb form before the break.
ST: Erling Haaland—This City team will go as far as Haaland will take them this season, and he’ll be looking to cash in against a Villarreal side without three centre backs through injury.