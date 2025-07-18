Man City Release Stunning New Away Kit for 2025–26 Season
Manchester City have unveiled their all-new PUMA away kit for the 2025–26 season, taking inspiration from the club’s first-ever shirt from all the way back in 1884.
City recently confirmed a new 10-year partnership with PUMA which is understood to be the most lucrative kit manufacturing deal in Premier League history, valued at a whopping £1 billion ($1.3 billion).
The first release since that announcement is this stunning new away strip, an all-black shirt reminiscent of the earliest known kit in club history.
Metallic accents and silver details stand out alongside a traditional collar with white trim, designed as a combination of both past and present aesthetics in an active effort to represent the club’s history.
“Reimagining Manchester City’s oldest-known kit was a special honour for us, not many people would know that black was the original colour of the Club, and we love to celebrate the culture and identity of our Clubs and what sets them apart,” Marco Mueller, PUMA’s senior director of product line management teamsport apparel, said.
“Being able to bring an all-black kit was exciting and gave us the opportunity to do something new with the Away jersey. Another first is that this is the first time PUMA has ever shot a campaign fully in black and white which really ties in beautifully to the design of the kit.”
Nuria Tarre, chief marketing & fan experience officer for City Football Group, added: “We are delighted to unveil this season’s Away kit to fans for the first time – a powerful tribute to our earliest-known kit, when the Club was based in Gorton, Manchester. The striking all-black design is a fresh take on a traditional kit with a sleek, contemporary edge.
“Our fans have always had a deep appreciation for kits that honour the Club’s history, and this kit does exactly that. It’s a bold expression of our identity that we hope will soon become a favourite amongst our passionate fanbase.”