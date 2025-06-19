Man City Sanctioned by Premier League Over Fresh Rule Breach
The Premier League have confirmed they are pursuing sanctions against Manchester City for numerous breaches of their kick-off and restart timing regulations.
City are no stranger to legal battles with the Premier League. They battled the league over rules relating to Associated Party Transactions, with both sides ultimately claiming victory, and are awaiting a verdict on the mammoth investigation into over 115 allegations of financial mismanagement.
The next clash with the Premier League comes with nine charges of breaching kick-off rules, a league statement confirmed.
City are accused of failing to provide a justifiable reason for delayed kick-offs, both at the start of the game and after the half-time interval.
Fines of £240,000 ($322,000) were handed out across the first four incidents between October and December 2024, but the current rules do not include automatic punishments for any further breaches of these rules and so a committe had to agree on fines relating to the severity of the infractions.
Following negotiations between City and the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s side have agreed to pay another £800,000 ($1.1 million).
With all this going on in the background, fans continue to await a final verdict on the significant charges against City’s financial dealings between 2009 and 2018.
Premier League officials had admitted publicly that they thought the ruling would be delivered in March, but that final step is still yet to be taken and proceedings are likely to drag out for several more months after appeals are heard.