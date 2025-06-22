Man City vs. Al Ain: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City can book their place in the last 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when they face Al Ain in their second group stage fixture.
Guaranteed progression is dependent on the outcome of the clash between Juventus and Wydad Casablanca. If the Italian giants win or draw, then Man City simply need to beat Al Ain to secure their place in the knockout phase. Victory for both Juve and the Cityzens will see the Europeans competing for top spot in their final group outing.
Man City were comfortable 2–0 winners over Wydad AC in their opener as Phil Foden resurrected his 2023–24 form with a goal and assist, and they should earn another victory against Al Ain. The side from the United Arab Emirates were demolished by Juventus on Matchday 1, losing 5–0 as they struggled to cope with the might of the Serie A outfit. They will be in for a similarly difficult time in Atlanta.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to the Club World Cup clash.
What Time Does Man City vs. Al Ain AC Kick-Off?
- Location: Atlanta, United States
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Date: Monday, June 23 / Sunday, June 22
- Kick-off Time: 2 a.m. BST (June 23) / 9 p.m. ET (June 22) / 6 p.m. PT (June 22)
- Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG)
Man City vs. Al Ain Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive meeting between Man City and Al Ain.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Al Ain
Man City 2–0 Wydad Casablanca – 18/06/25
Al Ain 0–5 Juventus – 19/06/25
Fulham 0–2 Man City – 25/05/25
Al Nasr SC 0–2 Al Ain – 23/05/25
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth – 20/05/25
Al Ain 0–0 Ajman – 19/05/25
Crystal Palace 1–0 Man City – 17/05/25
Sharjah Cultural Club 0–3 Al Ain – 12/05/25
Southampton 0–0 Man City – 10/05/25
Al Ain 1–1 Al Jazira – 04/05/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Al Ain on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
United States
DAZN, Watch TNT, TNT USA, truTV USA
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Man City Team News
The only disappointment from Man City’s opening victory was the late dismissal of Rico Lewis, who was shown a straight red card for a high boot. He will be missing against Al Ain and it’s likely that Matheus Nunes will replace the youngster at right-back.
Pep Guardiola could make changes from the team that beat Wydad AC given the quick turnaround between fixtures, with the likes of Rúben Dias, İlkay Gündoğan and Erling Haaland among those potentially coming into the starting lineup.
Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki made their Man City debuts last time out but Rayan Aït-Nouri was an unused substitute. The Algerian should feature in some capacity against Al Ain.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Al Ain
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Al Ain (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Aït-Nouri; González; Silva, Gündoğan, Foden, Savinho; Haaland.
Al Ain Team News
Vladimir Ivić is unlikely to make many alterations from the Juventus humiliation despite the result, with former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patrício likely to be similarly busy against Man City.
Al Ain are likely to utilise the 5-3-2 formation they employed against Juve but will be hoping that it brings them greater defensive stability at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kodjo Laba and Soufiane Rahimi will carry the attacking burden at the other end of the pitch.
Al Ain Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Al Ain Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-3-3): Patrício; Traore, Ratnik, Rabia, Cardoso, Zabala; Kaku, Park, Palacios; Laba, Rahimi.
Man City vs. Al Ain Score Prediction
Given how easily Juventus dismantled Al Ain last time out, few will give the 2024 AFC Champions League winners any hope of avoiding defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side. They were abject defensively in their opener and managed just 0.52 expected goals when they did foray forward.
Man City have an enviable amount of depth and should rotate ahead of their blockbuster clash with Juventus on Matchday 3. However, having rested several big names against Wydad AC, they can afford to bring a few superstars into the fold, spelling serious trouble for Al Ain.
Prediction: Man City 3–0 Al Ain
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.