Man Utd 2024–25 Season: Where Everything Imaginable Went Wrong
2024–25 will live long in Manchester United infamy, with few supporters believing that the club could sink to such depths.
The Red Devils have threatened outright mediocrity on several occasions over the past decade, but the nadirs of 2013–14 and 2021–21 have undoubtedly been topped by the recently closed campaign.
Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim combined to oversee the worst Premier League season in the club’s history, and although an impressive Europa League campaign teased salvation, defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao means a summer of deep introspection is in store.
It’s a campaign many will want to forget, but we’re not doing that here. Here’s Sports Illustrated’s comprehensive review of Manchester United’s 2024–25 season.
Man Utd 2024–25 Player of the Season
Bruno Fernandes
And it’s not particularly close. Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League and without silverware, but who knows how far they would’ve fallen in the absence of Bruno Fernandes.
The United skipper has previously come under scrutiny for his performances on the big occasion and his failure to lead, but Fernandes led by example during the toughest of times and rare glimmers of hope this season.
He topped the Red Devils’ charts with 19 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, and Amorim was keen to maximise his captain’s supreme talent by deploying him in a deeper midfield role which allowed him to get on the ball as much as possible.
A poor showing in the Europa League final shouldn’t cloud what was a superb individual season from the Portuguese playmaker.
Honourable mentions: Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui.
Man Utd 2024–25 Goal of the Season
Amad Diallo vs Man City
Man Utd almost scored as many goals in 15 Europa League games (35) than they did in 38 Premier League outings (44). They endured their lowest-scoring league season since the competition’s inception, with only the three relegated teams producing less in front of goal than the Red Devils.
Thus, there’s not a widespread pool to choose from when selecting United’s Goal of the Season. Fernandes scored brilliantly from a few set-pieces, while Kobbie Mainoo’s dazzling footwork and finish completed their stunning turnaround against Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinals.
Mainoo’s last-gasp strike ran Amad’s winner in the Manchester Derby close, but the Ivorian’s superb first touch to set up his finish at the Etihad when Amorim’s reign was less than a month old takes the cake. Some speculated that this was the start of an exciting new dawn.
Honourable mentions: Christian Eriksen vs Twente, Casemiro vs Leicester, Lisandro Martinez vs Liverpool, Bruno Fernandes vs Everton, Bruno Fernandes vs Arsenal, Kobbie Mainoo vs Lyon.
Man Utd 2024–25 Performance of the Season
Athletic Club (A)
Again, the options are slim.
Much of their good work under Amorim has arrived against teams more willing to dominate possession, allowing United to block space and counter-attack – as they did superbly under previous regimes.
Thus, the Red Devils have impressed at the Etihad, Emirates and Anfield under the Portuguese coach, while their most complete Premier League performance perhaps came on the final day against Aston Villa (although, they were aided by Emiliano Martínez’s first-half dismissal).
While their domestic campaign was miserable, United’s continental journey was impressive and they entered the Europa League final off the back of a 14-game unbeaten run in the competition. Amorim’s side blew Real Sociedad away in the round of 16, and starred against their Basque rivals, Athletic Club, in the semifinals.
Given the pre-match expectations for the first leg in Bilbao, their 3–0 victory at San Mamés must be regarded as United’s best performance of 2024–25. Very few foreshadowed such a comfortable triumph and the professional manner with which United went about their work after weathering an early storm.
Honourable mentions: Man City (A), Real Sociedad (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Aston Villa (H).
Man Utd 2024–25 Signing of the Season
Noussair Mazraoui
Man Utd’s summer haul from 2024 has so far underwhelmed, but there’s scope for some of the alumni to enjoy prosperous careers at the Theatre of Dreams. Leny Yoro is a class act who could be the cornerstone of Amorim’s project, while Joshua Zirkzee came on strong during the second half of the season before suffering a hamstring injury.
However, there’s no doubt that the standout signing of the season was Noussair Mazraoui. The Moroccan full-back joined the club for a modest fee along with Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich and immediately became a dependable figure.
His profile is far from spectacular, but he’s a reliable and durable operator with distinct tactical benefits. Mazraoui is versatile enough to perform multiple functions to a high standard, and his comfort in possession allows supporters fleeting moments of respite whenever he receives possession. More often than not, he makes the right decision.
Mazraoui played 52 times in his debut season, with only Fernandes (55) notching more appearances.
Honourable mentions: Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro.
Man Utd 2024–25 Most Improved Player
Amad Diallo
In a campaign laden with embarrassments, Man Utd looked set to sink to their lowest point when they trailed 1–0 at home to Southampton, the second-worst Premier League of all-time, with ten minutes to go.
Fortunately, their blushes were spared by a newly emerging hero in Amad Diallo, who struck a hattrick late on to convert a woeful defeat into one of their 11 Premier League triumphs. The versatile Ivorian entered 2024–25 with just 21 United appearances to his name and three goals, and he played no more than a peripheral role for Ten Hag last season after returning from a long-term knee injury.
There were more injury woes for Amad this term as he missed much of the run-in due to an ankle issue, but the 22-year-old relished Amorim’s arrival and thrived in whatever role the new manager utilised him in. He ended the season with 20 goal contributions in 43 games.
Amad was a rare source of dynamism and drive in a team which lacked purpose and rarely sought to assert themselves.
Honourable mentions: Casemiro, Diogo Dalot.
Man Utd 2024–25 Disappointment of the Season
Rasmus Højlund
Outside of one purple patch, Rasmus Højlund disappointed during his debut Premier League season. He was signed as a project forward by Ten Hag in 2023, but expectations were set at a lofty scale given what the club paid to bring him to Old Trafford.
Højlund was given the benefit of the doubt at the end of year one, with many hopeful that he’d make a considerable improvement during his sophomore year. However, the young Dane instead went backwards.
He scored 16 times in all competitions last season but only struck ten times in 2024–25, with only four goals coming in the Premier League. Concerningly, Højlund just doesn‘t look like he’s of the requisite level.
The striker’s still young and there’s plenty of time to grow, but Højlund isn’t yet capable of fashioning his own chances, reliably out-duelling defenders, instilling fear via his athleticism and consistently finishing chances when they do arrive.
Dishonourable mentions: Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Andre Onana, Marcus Rashford.
Man Utd 2024–25 Most Appearances
- Bruno Fernandes - 55 (35 Premier League, 14 Europa League, 3 FA Cup, 2 Carabao Cup, 1 Community Shield)
- Noussair Mazraoui - 52 (34 Premier League, 14 Europa League, 3 FA Cup, 1 Carabao Cup)
- Andre Onana - 50 (34 Premier League, 13 Europa League, 2 FA Cup, 1 Community Shield)
- Diogo Dalot - 49 (31 Premier League, 11 Europa League, 3 FA Cup, 3 Carabao Cup, 1 Community Shield)
- Rasmus Højlund - 38 (23 Premier League, 11 Europa League, 3 FA Cup, 1 Carabao Cup)
Man Utd 2024–25 Top Scorers
- Bruno Fernandes - 19 (8 Premier League, 7 Europa League, 3 FA Cup, 2 Carabao Cup)
- Amad Diallo - 11 (8 Premier League, 2 Europa League, 1 FA Cup)
- Alejandro Garnacho - 11 (6 Premier League, 1 Europa League, 3 Carabao Cup, 1 Community Shield)
- Rasmus Højlund - 10 (4 Premier League, 6 Europa League)
- Marcus Rashford - 7 (4 Premier League, 2 Carabao Cup, 1 Europa League)
Man Utd 2024–25 Top Assisters
- Bruno Fernandes - 16 (11 Premier League, 4 Europa League, 1 FA Cup)
- Amad Diallo - 7 (6 Premier League, 1 Europa League)
- Alejandro Garnacho - 5 (2 Premier League, 5 Europa League, 1 FA Cup)
- Manuel Ugarte - 6 (2 Premier League, 4 Europa League)
- Diogo Dalot - 4 (3 Premier League, 1 FA Cup)
Man Utd 2024–25 Record in All Competitions
- Premier League – P38, W11, D9, L18, GF 44, GA 54, GD -10, Pts 42, Position 15th
- Europa League – P15, W9, D5, L1, GF 35, GA 19, runners-up
- FA Cup – P3, W2, L1, GF 4, GA 3, fifth round
- Carabao Cup – P3, W2, L1, GF 15, GA 6, quarter-finals
- Community Shield – P1, L1, GF 1, GA 1, runners-up