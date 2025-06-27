Man Utd 2025–26 Pre-Season Fixtures: Dates, Opponents, How to Watch
Manchester United have a big summer ahead and pre-season across July and August is a vital opportunity to make a strong start.
Ruben Amorim’s team slumped to a worst ever Premier League era finish in 2024–25 and turned in the club’s lowest league finish overall since relegation at the end of 1973–74.
The Portuguese coach brought a very different style of play to Old Trafford when he was hired in November and the squad he inherited wasn’t built for or accustomed to such a style. With a relentless schedule packed with European commitments in midweek, Amorim barely had the time to get his ideas across, with each poor result sapping more and more confidence.
With a recharge since a brief post-season tour of east Asia in May, no international tournaments, the chance to really nail the tactical demands, and new faces—Matheus Cunha is the only fresh arrival so far but others are expected, United will hope to look a very different side come July.
Realising the ambition of being Premier League champions again by 2028 starts here.
Man Utd 2025-26 Pre-Season: Confirmed Fixtures
Date
Opponent
Kick-Off Time
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Leeds United
9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST
Saturday, July 26, 2025
West Ham United
7 p.m. ET/ 0:00 BST (July 27)
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Bournemouth
9:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 a.m. BST (July 31)
Sunday, August 3, 2025
Everton
5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. BST
Saturday, August 9, 2025
Fiorentina
7:45 a.m. ET/12: 45 p.m. BST
For United’s first summer friendly, they will stay in Europe, a relatively short hop to Sweden. The club maintains a significant fanbase in Scandinavia and there have been regular pre-season games in Norway in recent years, although this is first time back in Sweden in almost a decade.
Leeds United are the opponent for the match in Stockholm, to be held at the stadium where United lifted the Europa League trophy under José Mourinho in May 2017.
Then it is straight over to the United States for the third summer in a row. The Red Devils are taking part in the Premier League Summer Series, a mini competition aimed at quenching the great American thirst for Premier League action.
United started by facing West Ham at MetLife Stadium, followed Bournemouth at Chicago’s Soldier Field and Everton at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Pre-season concludes with a final game back at Old Trafford against Fiorentina, eight days before United’s Premier League campaign commences against Arsenal on Sunday, August 17.
How to Watch Man Utd 2025-26 Pre-Season Games
For fans in the UK and most around the world, MUTV is the place to watch all of Manchester United’s pre-season fixtures. However, the three Premier League Summer Series fixtures will not be available to watch on the club’s in-house channel if you’re in the United States.
Due to the West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton meetings being part of an official Premier League event, the competition’s usual American broadcast partner—NBC Sports and its associated platforms, including Peacock—will be screening those games for American audiences.
Man Utd 2025-26 Pre-Season: Snapdragon Cup
The Fiorentina fixture will be the third annual edition of the Snapdragon Cup, although both previous occasions have been staged at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. A young United side were beaten 3–1 by Wrexham in 2023, before a 3–2 win over Real Betis last summer.
After going away on tour, United usually play a final friendly each summer at Old Trafford and this time it is the Snapdragon Cup, a legacy of the club’s ongoing partnership with the tech firm.
United famously did battle with a Gabriel Batistuta-inspired Fiorentina, home and away, in the second Champions League group phase in 1999–00. But, aside from a solitary Ango-Italian Cup encounter in 1973, those are the only competitive meetings between them.
A 39-year-old Edin Džeko has recently joined Fiorentina—he scored four times at Old Trafford during his Manchester City days, and has nine in 12 games against United in across his career.
The game will also mark the return of David de Gea. The Spaniard made 454 appearances between 2011 and his exit 2023, placing him seventh on United’s all-time list and the only non-British or Irish player inside the top 25. De Gea spent a full season out of professional football after leaving United but has impressed since signing with La Viola on Aug. 9, 2024, exactly one year prior to his game.