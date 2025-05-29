Why Man Utd Are Signing Matheus Cunha
Manchester United know drastic improvements are required before the 2025–26 begins and they have wasted little time in identifying their first transfer target.
Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha is edging closer to Old Trafford after the Red Devils triggered his £62.5m ($84.7m) release clause, providing Ruben Amorim with some much-needed attacking reinforcements at the beginning of a crucial summer window.
Cunha appears an excellent signing on paper given his outstandings performances for the Old Gold over the past two seasons, and he could well thrive within Amorim’s current tactical setup.
Here’s why Manchester United are signing the 26-year-old Brazilian.
Matheus Cunha in Numbers
Cunha’s immense potential could well have been wasted following a disappointing stint at Atlético Madrid but a move to Wolves proved the making of the versatile attacker. A tame first half-season in England in 2023 was followed by an epic campaign in which he produced 14 goals and eight assists, with a marginally improved 17 goals and six assists in all competitions this campaign.
During some dark days for Wolves during the first half of the season, Cunha was their saviour. It’s hardly surprising that he leads the Old Gold for goals (15) and chances created (57) in the Premier League, as well as shots on target (1.5) and successful dribbles (2.1) per 90 this term.
He’s overperformed his expected goals total by 6.55 this season, which highlights the quality of his finishing, and the underperformance of his expected assists total by 1.41 underlines the inability of his teammates to bury the chances that he’s created for them.
Potential Positions at Man Utd
Having been utilised in a 3-4-2-1 formation during his spell at Wolves, Cunha should slot seamlessly into Amorim’s identical setup in Manchester. The Brazilian has generally operated as one of the two inside forwards behind a more recognised striker, with that number nine at Molineux being Jørgen Strand Larsen. He will likely feature on the left-hand side, taking up the position most regularly adopted by Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford in previous campaigns.
Cunha has thrived in said role due to his impressive positional intelligence and excellent playmaking, picking up pockets of space in between the opposition’s midfield and defence. He has the technical ability and eye for goal to then punish them once in and around the penalty area, an attribute United’s forwards have severely lacked this season—especially when Bruno Fernandes has been deeper.
The Wolves man can play as an orthodox striker, too, something he did more regularly with RB Leipzig and Atlético. His goal tally and finishing ability speaks for itself and he has the frame to impose himself on defenders. However, he’s much more impactful in a supporting function.
Man Utd Potential Starting XI With Matheus Cunha
Cunha will not be the only summer signing by any stretch, with wholesale changes expected. Another forward could be signed alongside the South American, with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké perhaps drafted in to lead the line ahead of the misfiring Rasmus Højlund. Another transfer target, Liam Delap, appears set to join Chelsea despite regular links with Old Trafford in recent months.
Cunha would likely flourish with a towering centre forward in front of him at Old Trafford having enjoyed playing with Strand Larsen in 2024–25. Perhaps he could also provide Højlund with the consistent service he’s been lacking.
There could be changes in defence, too. A new goalkeeper has been touted, with Espanyol’s Joan García potentially coming in to replace André Onana. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is a defensive target and could finally join Manchester Unitedthis summer too.
Man Utd predicted 2025–26 lineup (3-4-2-1): García; Yoro, Branthwaite, Martínez; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes, Cunha; Ekitiké.
What Others Have Said About Matheus Cunha
Cunha has now been considered one of the Premier League’s most exciting forwards for two years and he’s drawn his fair share of praise during this period. Wolves manager Vitor Pereira will be saddened to lose his talisman and has never been shy in heaping praise on him.
“He is a special player. He can do things that can make the difference in small details,” said the Portuguese. “Matheus Cunha is a player, in my opinion, who can reach high standards in this league.”
Pereira is not the only manager to have commended Cunha, with his former boss at Atlético, Diego Simeone, highlighting his strengths. “Cunha, due to his characteristics, is the ideal player. We need him because he transmits power, personality,” said the Argentine back in 2022.
While his time in the Spanish capital underwhelmed, Simeone was well aware of Cunha’s talents. Since his move to Wolves, that talent has been on show more regularly, and British audiences have enjoyed his brilliance and natural flair.
“His football IQ is absolutely sensational,” said pundit Micah Richards on BBC Match of the Day earlier in the season. “He’s the one who can unlock the doors. He finds the little pockets of space and makes the right decisions at the right times.
“He’s always scanning where he needs to be and always plays the right pass. He is so key in what Wolves are trying to do. He is the best at everything. Off the ball, he can do a little bit more—but on the ball, he is certainly the main man.”