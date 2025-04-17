Man Utd 5–4 Lyon: Player Ratings As Harry Maguire Seals Dramatic Comeback Win
Manchester United scored three goals in just seven extra time minutes to rally past Lyon and into the Europa League semifinals in dramatic fashion.
After leaving France with a 2–2 draw in the first leg, Manchester United headed back to Old Trafford to face Lyon in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. The Red Devils got off to a dream start when Alejandro Garnacho found Manuel Ugarte in acres of space just 10 minutes into the match. The Uruguayan buried his first Europa League goal of the season to put his side up 3–2 on aggregate.
The night got even better for Ruben Amorim's men on the brink of halftime. Diogo Dalot bested Nicolás Tagliafico before sending a low strike off the far post and into the back of the net. Manchester United went down the tunnel with a 2–0 lead on the night and a 4–2 lead on aggregate.
The home side had a few golden opportunities to put the tie away in the second half, but they could not capitalize on any of their chances. Then, a header from Corentin Tolisso in the 71st minute got Lyon back into the game. Just seven minutes later, Tagliafico scored the equalizer for the visitors. Before the game went into extra time, Tolisso received his second yellow card of the night, leaving his team with 10 men.
The Ligue 1 side did not look like a team down a man, though. In fact, they stunned Old Trafford when Rayan Cherki sent a low strike into the bottom corner of the net in the 105th minute. Things went from bad to worse for Manchester United when Luke Shaw was whistled for a penalty five minutes later. Alexandre Lacazette converted from the spot to put Lyon up 5–3 on aggregate.
Just when the match looked all-but over, Manchester United rallied a comeback for the ages. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 114th minute, Kobbie Mainoo scored an equalizer in the 120th minute and then Harry Maguire headed home the winning goal in the 121st minute. The Red Devils' hopes of taking home some silverware this season are alive thanks to Maguire's heroics.
Check out player ratings from the Europa League match below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Lyon (3-4-2-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: André Onana
6.2/10
CB: Leny Yoro
7.1/10
CB: Harry Maguire
8.2/10
CB: Noussair Mazraoui
6.8/10
RWB: Diogo Dalot
8.410
CM: Manuel Ugarte
8.2/10
CM: Casemiro
9.4/10
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
7.2/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes
8.8/10
AM: Alejandro Garnacho
8/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
6.5/10
SUB: Luke Shaw (46' for Mazraoui)
6/10
SUB: Mason Mount (86' for Ugarte)
6.5/10
SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (86' for Højlund)
7.4/10
SUB: Harry Amass (100' for Dorgu)
6.2/10
SUB: Christian Eriksen (100' for Garnacho
6.4/10