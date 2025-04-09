UEFA Europa League Bracket: Quarterfinals, All Possible Semifinal Matchups
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur face tough competition on the road to Bilbao in the Europa League.
The UEFA Europa League returns on Thursday, Apr. 9 with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United looking to redeem their seasons.
Alongside the two Premier League teams, sides like Lyon, Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt are also in the mix. Athletic Bilbao have the opportunity to play a European final at their home stadium as well. But, most headlines will follow Spurs and United. Poor Premier League and domestic cup performances have left the Europa League as the only avenue to silverware, and European qualification for next season.
Here's a detailed look at the UEFA Europa League bracket at this stage of the competition, important dates and potential semifinal matchups.
UEFA Europa League Bracket
Silver Side
Orange Side
- Rangers vs. Athletic Bilbao
- Lyon vs. Manchester United
UEFA Europa League Schedule
Quarterfinals
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
- Bodo/Glimt vs. Lazio
- Rangers vs. Athletic Bilbao
- Lyon vs. Manchester United
Dates
First Legs
- Bodo/Glimt vs. Lazio - Thurs, Apr. 10 at 12:45 p.m. ET
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Thurs, Apr. 10 at 3 p.m. ET
- Rangers vs. Athletic Bilbao - Thurs, Apr. 10 at 3 p.m. ET
- Lyon vs. Manchester United - Thurs, Apr. 10 at 3 p.m. ET
Second Legs
- Lazio vs. Bodo/Glimt - Thurs, Apr. 17 at 3 p.m. ET
- Manchester United vs. Lyon - Thurs, Apr. 17 at 3 p.m. ET
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Thurs, Apr. 17 at 3 p.m. ET
- Athletic Bilbao vs. Rangers - Thurs, Apr. 17 at 3 p.m. ET
Semifinals
Dates
- First Leg - May 1, 2025
- Second Leg - May 8, 2025
Potential Semifinal Matchups
Silver Side
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bodo/Glimt
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Lazio
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bodo/Glimt
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Lazio
Orange Side
- Rangers vs. Manchester United
- Rangers vs. Lyon
- Athletic Bilbao vs. Lyon
- Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United
Final
Published