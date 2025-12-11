Kobbie Mainoo’s ‘Preferred’ Suitor Breaks Silence on Man Utd Transfer
Napoli haven’t ruled out trying to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who continues to struggle for game time under Ruben Amorim.
Just over a year after playing a significant role in England’s journey to the Euro 2024 final, Mainoo is yet to start a Premier League game this season. His frustrating situation has prompted increasing links with a move away from his boyhood club.
Mainoo is reported to want to leave on loan when the January transfer window opens, specifically keen on moving abroad amid links with Napoli and Bayern Munich.
Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has addressed the Serie A club’s potential involvement in discussion with Sky Sport Italia, seemingly confirming the plausibility will at least be assessed.
“He is a player who has been linked to Napoli since August, also for his age, his potential, and the transfer opportunity,” Manna said of Mainoo.
“This team is doing well, it is consolidated. We have some important absences right now, but sooner or later the lads will return, strong and determined. We have to make the right evaluations, so we’ll see how things progress along the way.”
Mainoo’s Preferred Destination Revealed
Napoli have done plenty of recent business with Manchester United over the past couple of years, taking Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund to Italy and giving both a new lease of life.
Unclear whether it’s influenced by the experiences of his former colleagues, Mainoo is reported by the Daily Mail to have chosen Napoli as his preferred destination. There is expected to significant interest in the 20-year-old, with “at least 12 clubs” eyeing a loan if he given permission to leave.
Mainoo was thought to be keen on joining Napoli during the summer as well and a deal could be relatively straightforward if United are willing to engage. However, it may be that a replacement is required first, while it has also previously been suggested that a decision on Mainoo could be delayed until after Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo return from the Africa Cup of Nations.
Amorim Defends Limited Use of Mainoo
Plenty have been surprised by Mainoo commanding so little game time this season, given his previous impact for both club and country. That has made it a regular topic of discussion when Ruben Amorim has faced the press in recent weeks.
Speaking last Friday, the United boss insisted there is nothing personal.
“I see it. I just want to win, I try to put the players, I don’t look who it is, I don’t care about that, I’m just trying to put the best players on the pitch,” he said.
“I don’t know what is going to happen [during AFCON], it depends. I’ve seen the training. If it’s the best thing for the team, I will put [him in], that is the only way I know how to respond to that.”