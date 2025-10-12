‘The Fact of the Matter Is’—Man Utd Sent Adam Wharton Transfer Warning by Crystal Palace Chief
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted he is “not surprised” by reports of interest from Manchester United in midfielder Adam Wharton.
Wharton is emerging as a key target for a number of Europe’s biggest sides. Liverpool and Real Madrid are known admirers of the 21-year-old, while Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have all been linked.
The latest addition to that list is United, with reports in the English press claiming manager Ruben Amorim has specifically requested his signing as a replacement for Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo.
During an appearance on talkSPORT, Parish was quizzed directly on the United speculation, and the Palace chairman warned suitors they will have to make significant offers to convince them to sell.
“If Manchester United want Adam Wharton, that’s nothing surprising really about that,” Parish said.
“The fact of the matter is he’s got a long contract to run. There’s no pressure on us to do it, and I don’t think there’s any real pressure from the player either.”
Wharton’s Ambitions Could Force Palace Exit in Future
Palace are known to be keen to hand Wharton a new contract to reward his emergence as one of the Premier League’s top young midfielders, but the extent of the competition for his signature means the Eagles will not have an easy run at negotiations.
Much could depend on Palace’s on-field performances, with Parish confessing Wharton may have to leave to realise ambitions of playing in the Champions League.
“I think Adam at some point will want to play either in the Champions League with us, if we can make that happen, or probably with another club,” he continued.
“He’s an extraordinary talent. I think right now, and I can’t speak for Adam, but I think he’s focused on his time at Crystal Palace.
“He had a broken season last season with the groin issues that he had that a lot of young players get. I think this season he’s completely focused on putting the games in, getting in the England squad, being a regular for us, and making sure that he can show that Saturday or Sunday, Thursday, Sunday. It’s a difficult programme for us right now.
“I think he’s very committed to the club. I don’t know where all this stuff comes from.”