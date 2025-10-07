Liverpool, Real Madrid Handed Blow in Pursuit of Star Midfielder—Report
Crystal Palace are readying talks over a new contract with young midfielder Adam Wharton as they seek to fend off interest from Europe’s biggest sides, a report has revealed.
Liverpool and Real Madrid are just two of the clubs to have been linked with 21-year-old Wharton, whose stock has risen drastically since his 2024 switch from Blackburn Rovers. He played a significant role in Palace’s Community Shield and FA Cup triumphs and is on the fringes of the England squad.
Well aware of the mounting interest in Wharton’s services, Palace are seeking to offer him improved terms as soon as possible. The Daily Mail state talks over a new contract are planned to fend off a growing list of suitors which also includes Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.
Any new contract could include a release clause, similar to the mechanism which aided Eberechi Eze’s summer switch to Arsenal, but the value of this is unclear. While this report prices Wharton at £75 million ($101 million), BBC Sport expects any release clause to surpass that figure.
Wharton is currently tied to Palace until the summer of 2029, meaning the Eagles are under no real pressure to agree to an extension from a transfer perspective. The FA Cup winners are simply trying to keep the youngster happy and cool the speculation about his future.
Wharton: I Won’t Cry Over England Snub
Despite his growing reputation, Wharton’s international career is yet to follow the same trajectory. He made one appearance under Gareth Southgate in June 2024 but is yet to play for new boss Thomas Tuchel, whose current England squad includes the likes of Brentford’s Jordan Henderson and AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek as alternatives.
“[Tuchel] just gave me a message saying I’m playing well, I’m close and I deserve to be there but he’s going to stick with the same team,” said Wharton of his latest England omission.
“That’s football, I’m not too fussed about that. I can take the time off, go see my grandparents, and it’s not the end of the world as there’s another camp next month. Nothing is expected. England have some top players and he’s got a lot of players to choose from. No matter who he picks someone is not going to get in and there will be a fuss about it.
“I can’t sit here and cry about it, this is football and I’m happy playing for Palace and getting minutes and trying to do as well as I can and improve and if I get picked, I get picked. If not I’ll carry on playing for Palace and enjoying it. There’s nothing else I can do really.
“Obviously everyone wants to play for their country if they get chosen but, like I said, this is football and he’s got plenty of top players to choose from and that’s what he gets paid to do, pick the team and help England do well.
“Hopefully they kick on and get the results they need to qualify for the World Cup. I’ll keep knocking on the door and if I’m in, I’m in and if not I’ll carry on.”