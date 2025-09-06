Man Utd Strike ‘Agreement’ for Surprise Andre Onana Exit
Manchester United have reportedly taken a considerable step towards offloading their divisive goalkeeper André Onana this summer after settling upon a verbal agreement with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.
Onana’s future at Old Trafford has been clouded in uncertainty for months. Last term’s starting goalkeeper spent much of pre-season recovering from a hamstring injury. Despite being fit enough to make the bench for the opening fixture of the new campaign, Ruben Amorim has started Altay Bayındır in each of United’s three Premier League matches.
The Türkiye international has not covered himself in glory during these appearances, yet Onana didn’t fare any better when he returned to the starting XI for a Carabao Cup tie against fourth-tier Grimsby Town. The former Inter No. 1 was at fault for one of the goals as the plucky hosts eventually secured a famous upset on penalties.
This chaotic goalkeeping start to the season prompted Amorim to sanction the arrival of the young Belgian shot-stopper Senne Lammens on Deadline Day.
United currently boast four senior goalkeepers, with Lammens joining Onana, Bayındır and veteran option Tom Heaton. This is typically one more than most modern squads can accommodate, prompting the Red Devils to explore the possibility of offloading one of the gloved figures.
Onana may very well be the one to make way. Fabrizio Romano excitedly reported that Trabzonspor had come to an informal arrangement with United to take the Cameroon international on loan for the remaining of the campaign. The two clubs may be satisfied, but Onana’s stance on the situation is yet to be revealed. Unless he sanctions the move, he will remain at Old Trafford until January at the earliest.
The transfer window for Turkish clubs doesn’t close until Friday, Sep. 12, giving Onana some time to assess his options. The 29-year-old has three years remaining on his lucrative United contract which also contains the option for a further year.
Trabzonspor finished seventh in last season’s Turkish top flight, missing out on European qualification—although United will not be competing on the continent either. The side managed by former Türkiye international Fatih Tekke are in need of a new shot-stopper after selling their first-choice goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır to defending league champions Galatasaray last week.
Whether Onana fills those vacant gloves is up to him.