When Was the Last Time Man Utd Did Not Play European Football?
Manchester United’s dismal campaign reached its lowest ebb on Wednesday evening as they were beaten in the battle of salvation by Tottenham Hotspur.
Their lifeless 1–0 defeat to Spurs in the Europa League final was characteristic of an extremely underwhelming and toxic campaign littered with devastating defeats. Ruben Amorim has continued the disappointing work of predecessor Erik ten Hag as things unravel further at Old Trafford.
Defeat in Bilbao not only saw Man Utd squander the opportunity to add major silverware to their trophy cabinet and subsequently appease a frustrated fanbase, it also means they missed out on crucial qualification to the Champions League. Due to a record-low Premier League finish—they’re currently 16th with one game to spare—they will not feature in any European competition next term.
Despite general underperformance over the past 12 years, since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, European football had still remained regular for the red half of Manchester. So, when is the last time they actualy failed in their bid for continental qualification?
The Last Time Man Utd Failed to Qualify for Europe
In the Premier League era, Man Utd have only once failed to qualify for Europe prior to this season. That harrowing reality came after a gloomy 2013–14 campaign as David Moyes succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson in the dugout. The Red Devils finishing seventh in the Premier League, failing to win either domestic cup competition and knocked out in the Champions League quarterfinals.
As a result, Man Utd didn’t appear in the Champions League or Europa League in 2014–15, while UEFA’s Conference League was yet to be created. Their bleak performances had cost Moyes his job in April 2014, but it remains to be seen if the same fate awaits Amorim.
Before the Premier League’s inception, Man Utd last failed to qualify for Europe in 1989–90, but that was when English clubs were banned from continental football following the Heysel Stadium disaster. Prior to the ban, their last season without European excursions was 1981–82.
How Did Man Utd Perform Last Time They Missed Out on Europe?
While not playing in Europe during 2014–15, Man Utd did enjoy an improved campaign. Louis van Gaal arrived to permanently replace Moyes and, despite a shaky start to his tenure, the Red Devils still managed a fourth-placed Premier League finish which secured them an immediate return to the Champions League for the following season.
Man Utd supporters can only dream of such a turnaround in 2025–26 as the club enters another summer where significant change is expected. Whether that includes Amorim is unclear, especially given the Portuguese’s recent comments.
But the only silver lining Man Utd can take from a woeful campaign is that they will have no distractions—and therefore no excuses—next season. Without the pressure and added workload of European football, they should be able to find greater consistency in the Premier League.
However, given their current predicament, such an upturn in form is far from assured.