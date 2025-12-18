Man Utd, Arsenal Injury Issues Laid Bare By Staggering Statistics
Arsenal’s tally of unique injuries since the start of last season has passed the century mark, however, even the Gunners can’t match Manchester United’s woeful record over the last five years.
Ben White pulled up with a hamstring injury which could keep him sidelined for one month during the helter-skelter weekend win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. In the process of trying and failing to catch up with Hwang Hee-chan, the English full back logged the 100th different injury incident to have befallen Mikel Arteta’s side since the start of the 2024–25 campaign.
No Premier League side, not even United, can match that tally over this condensed period, per Sky Sports News.
Arsenal’s Unwanted Century of Injuries
Rank
Team
Injuries Since August 2024
1.
Arsenal
100
2.
Brighton
97
3.
Tottenham
90
4.
Newcastle
86
5.
Aston Villa
85
6.
Man City
82
=7
Chelsea
78
=7
Man Utd
78
9.
Wolves
72
10.
Crystal Palace
69
11.
Liverpool
67
=12
Brentford
61
=12
Everton
61
14.
Nottingham Forest
56
15.
Bournemouth
55
16.
Fulham
46
17.
West Ham
43
White was the most likely candidate to tip Arsenal into triple digits. The buccaneering defender has been injured on nine separate occasions over the past 18 months, keeping him out for a yawning 166 days and counting.
Intriguingly, Declan Rice is deemed to be the second-most injury-prone Arsenal player, racking up eight different fitness setbacks. However, the formidably durable midfielder has only been forced out for 33 days, forever sustaining a knock which is just as swiftly brushed off.
The Gunners are currently without a whole glut of defenders, forcing the few fit players to overload themselves in the process of covering for their absent teammates. Arteta has been at pains to lament this “really dangerous” cycle and warned that the fitness woes won’t stop at 100. In the words of the beleaguered manager, Arsenal are “buying tickets for another injury.”
United’s absentees have cost them plenty this decade.
Man Utd’s £150 Million Injury Problem
Team
Total Injury Count
Total Injury Cost
1. Man Utd
399
£154.5 million
2. Chelsea
357
£137.9 million
3. Newcastle
355
£105 million
4. Arsenal
322
£99.7 million
5. Liverpool
312
£82.8 million
6. Man City
290
£72.3 million
7. Everton
284
£66.7 million
8. Tottenham
282
£61.6 million
9. Brighton
267
£56.6 million
10. Aston Villa
235
£39.7 million
Taking into account the wages paid to players during their injured spells, the Howden Football Injury Index (via The Times) have calculated the cost of fitness setbacks between 2020–21 and 2024–25. Over this half-decade, no club can match the £154.5 million ($206.7 million) United splashed on those inside their treatment room.
The Red Devils posted the worst injury records across the entire Premier League in three of the last five seasons (2020–21, 2022–23 and 2023–24). Ruben Amorim’s side have been less overtly impacted over the past 18 months, but fitness issues continue to persist.
Lisandro Martínez is still being gently ushered back after damaging his ACL 10 months ago in February, while Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt are currently battling fitness complaints of their own. This glut of defensive absentees forced Amorim to start the 19-year-old Ayden Heaven in the middle of his back three for the first time after Bournemouth on Monday. The hosts promptly shipped four goals at Old Trafford.
In the world of ever-advancing sports science, injury prevention is becoming increasingly more sophisticated. Yet, the mantra offered by Liverpool’s legendary manager Bob Paisley from the 1980s still holds true now. “You keep your fingers crossed about injuries,” he was known to say. “That is in the lap of the gods.”