Man Utd, Arsenal Injury Issues Laid Bare By Staggering Statistics

Arsenal’s fitness issues have been pronounced recently but Man Utd have been dealing with a £150 million injury problem over the past five years.

Ruben Amorim (left) and Mikel Arteta have both had plenty of defensive headaches to manage.
Ruben Amorim (left) and Mikel Arteta have both had plenty of defensive headaches to manage. / Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal’s tally of unique injuries since the start of last season has passed the century mark, however, even the Gunners can’t match Manchester United’s woeful record over the last five years.

Ben White pulled up with a hamstring injury which could keep him sidelined for one month during the helter-skelter weekend win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. In the process of trying and failing to catch up with Hwang Hee-chan, the English full back logged the 100th different injury incident to have befallen Mikel Arteta’s side since the start of the 2024–25 campaign.

No Premier League side, not even United, can match that tally over this condensed period, per Sky Sports News.

Arsenal’s Unwanted Century of Injuries

Ben White receiving treatment.
Ben White was the latest injury concern for Mikel Arteta. / Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rank

Team

Injuries Since August 2024

1.

Arsenal

100

2.

Brighton

97

3.

Tottenham

90

4.

Newcastle

86

5.

Aston Villa

85

6.

Man City

82

=7

Chelsea

78

=7

Man Utd

78

9.

Wolves

72

10.

Crystal Palace

69

11.

Liverpool

67

=12

Brentford

61

=12

Everton

61

14.

Nottingham Forest

56

15.

Bournemouth

55

16.

Fulham

46

17.

West Ham

43

White was the most likely candidate to tip Arsenal into triple digits. The buccaneering defender has been injured on nine separate occasions over the past 18 months, keeping him out for a yawning 166 days and counting.

Intriguingly, Declan Rice is deemed to be the second-most injury-prone Arsenal player, racking up eight different fitness setbacks. However, the formidably durable midfielder has only been forced out for 33 days, forever sustaining a knock which is just as swiftly brushed off.

The Gunners are currently without a whole glut of defenders, forcing the few fit players to overload themselves in the process of covering for their absent teammates. Arteta has been at pains to lament this “really dangerous” cycle and warned that the fitness woes won’t stop at 100. In the words of the beleaguered manager, Arsenal are “buying tickets for another injury.”

United’s absentees have cost them plenty this decade.

Man Utd’s £150 Million Injury Problem

Lisandro Martinez
Martínez played consistently under Amorim before his injury. / Michael Regan/Getty Images

Team

Total Injury Count

Total Injury Cost

1. Man Utd

399

£154.5 million

2. Chelsea

357

£137.9 million

3. Newcastle

355

£105 million

4. Arsenal

322

£99.7 million

5. Liverpool

312

£82.8 million

6. Man City

290

£72.3 million

7. Everton

284

£66.7 million

8. Tottenham

282

£61.6 million

9. Brighton

267

£56.6 million

10. Aston Villa

235

£39.7 million

Taking into account the wages paid to players during their injured spells, the Howden Football Injury Index (via The Times) have calculated the cost of fitness setbacks between 2020–21 and 2024–25. Over this half-decade, no club can match the £154.5 million ($206.7 million) United splashed on those inside their treatment room.

The Red Devils posted the worst injury records across the entire Premier League in three of the last five seasons (2020–21, 2022–23 and 2023–24). Ruben Amorim’s side have been less overtly impacted over the past 18 months, but fitness issues continue to persist.

Lisandro Martínez is still being gently ushered back after damaging his ACL 10 months ago in February, while Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt are currently battling fitness complaints of their own. This glut of defensive absentees forced Amorim to start the 19-year-old Ayden Heaven in the middle of his back three for the first time after Bournemouth on Monday. The hosts promptly shipped four goals at Old Trafford.

In the world of ever-advancing sports science, injury prevention is becoming increasingly more sophisticated. Yet, the mantra offered by Liverpool’s legendary manager Bob Paisley from the 1980s still holds true now. “You keep your fingers crossed about injuries,” he was known to say. “That is in the lap of the gods.”

