Man Utd’s Best XI After 2025 Summer Transfer Window
Manchester United supporters will hope they’ve already endured their ultimate nadir of 2025–26, as Ruben Amorim’s side succumbed to a humiliating Carabao Cup second-round defeat to Grimsby Town.
The jury remains very much out on Amorim, whose adored 3-4-2-1 system hasn’t yet proven it can return the Red Devils to a state of sustained success they were once, a long time ago now, very familiar with.
The manager’s systematic predictability means players were signed in the summer window to shine within this framework, and there was clear intent on revolutionising an attack that was historically bad last season, as United finished 15th in the Premier League and bereft of a Europa League trophy to compensate.
After a busy-ish summer window, which certainly didn’t fill all of the holes in Amorim’s squad, Sports Illustrated assesses what United’s strongest XI when everyone is available.
Man Utd’s Best XI After 2025 Summer Transfer Window (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens
Amorim, understandably, isn’t convinced by André Onana, but Altay Bayındır’s flaws are currently too obvious for him to emerge as United’s No. 1 long-term.
As a result, United turned to the transfer market and wound up with the relatively unknown Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp. The Red Devils paid a modest fee for his services, and the raw data suggests he could emerge as the starter between the posts right away.
CB: Leny Yoro
This United squad is not shy of talent, and their most gifted in defence is Leny Yoro.
The Frenchman endured an injury setback at the start of his career in Manchester, but has looked the part since. An imposing operator with a great sense of timing and excellent recovery traits, the young defender has the makings of a linchpin in Manchester United’s backline for years to come, no matter the system.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
Harry Maguire can still do a job at the heart of the manager’s back three, but Amorim has preferred De Ligt at the start of the new season.
The Dutchman perhaps hasn’t lived up to the promise of his teenage years, when he was breaking through at Ajax, but he’s a physical operator who excels when tasked with man-marking a similarly robust attacker. He struggles more against nimble opponents or when he’s asked to defend wide areas.
Overall, he looks far more comfortable in this role.
CB: Lisandro Martínez
There are an array of defensive combinations for Amorim to work with, but the best surely contains a fully fit Lisandro Martínez.
The Argentine’s height attracted much debate at the start of his Premier League career, and will probably remain a talking point no matter how well he performs.
His 2025 has been blighted by injury, and Martínez is certainly far from a perfect defender, but he has plenty to offer in possession and is capable of setting the tone with a meaty challenge or two.
RWB: Amad Diallo
The Ivorian ranked among the brightest sparks in a bleak 2024–25 campaign for the club, and the summer arrivals mean Amad’s future under Amorim lies at wing-back.
He performed the role well at the start of the manager’s tenure, but had success in a more advanced position in the front three as last season developed.
Nevertheless, Amad’s got the chance to make this position his own in 2025–26. He’s a spritely customer who offers plenty of dynamism and a bit of magic down the right flank.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo
Mainoo may well be the most exciting academy graduate in a decade, and Amorim has got to find a way of ensuring he can thrive within his framework.
Man Utd came close to losing him, even if only temporarily, in the summer window, with the midfielder keen to move out on loan in order to play regularly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Mainoo featured heavily for England at Euro 2024, but has been out of the picture since Thomas Tuchel took the reins.
He’s not without flaws, especially defensively, but Mainoo must be an integral part of this United team.
CM: Casemiro
Casemiro’s recent work suggests the football hasn’t quite left him yet after a woeful 2023–24 campaign.
He’s certainly benefited from Amorim’s arrival, with the Portuguese asking the veteran midfielder to cover less ground without the ball. He shouldn’t be a regular at this stage of his career, but United remarkably failed to bolster their engine room in the summer, and the alternatives are not up to scratch.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
Dorgu joined the club in January and endured an indifferent start to his United career.
The Dane was poised to benefit from having a full preseason with Amorim at the helm, but the early signs in 2025–26 aren’t exactly definitive. It’s hard to gauge exactly how good he is, or how effectively he can perform this wing-back role.
However, there’s a dearth of alternatives. Supporters would rather not see too much of Diogo Dalot.
AM: Bryan Mbeumo
Man Utd eventually caved to Brentford’s demands for Mbeumo in the summer, but the Cameroonian has the makings of a star at Old Trafford. Ultimately, few will care how much they paid for him if he shines at the Theatre of Dreams.
Mbeumo has been a consistent Premier League performer and has signed for United off the back of his best campaign to date. He was mightily efficient in front of goal in west London last term and seems to be a good fit for what Amorim demands from this role.
His relationship with Amad down the right could be pivotal this term.
AM: Bruno Fernandes
The captain presents a tricky tactical dilemma for Amorim.
If he’s on the club’s books, he has to be in the starting XI, right? He’s simply far too good to leave out. However, debate continues to rage in regards to Fernandes’ best position in this system.
Playing him deeper offers United more control in the build-up phase, but perhaps leaves them vulnerable to conceding the sort of goal that Fulham scored against them in Gameweek 2. In a more advanced role, Amorim may be inhibiting the build-up phase, but his creative talisman has greater freedom to wreak havoc as a playmaker.
CF: Matheus Cunha
You’d ideally want £74 million striker Benjamin Šeško in here, but it‘s going to take some time for the raw Slovenian forward to adapt. United must be patient with him.
Cunha was their first major signing of the summer, and might not be an outright No. 9, but Amorim has shown at the start of the new season that he’s willing to adopt a false nine. The combination play between the front three should be majestic, but this frontline does lack a presence in the box.
Šeško has to be the main man once he settles in, but for now, Amorim is likely to roll with Cunha.