‘Very Special’—Man Utd Confirm Signing of Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United have announced the arrival of striker Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer.
The Red Devils had to fight off interest from Newcastle, who made the first move for Šeško but failed to convince him to move to St James’ Park, allowing United to swoop in and agree personal terms with the striker.
A bid worth initial €76.5 million (£66.3 million, $89.1 million), with a further €8.5 million in add-ons was eventually accepted by Leipzig, and Šeško has now put pen to paper on a long-term contract at Old Trafford.
“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” Šeško said after completing his move.
“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.
“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.
“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”
United director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football.
“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.
"Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.
“The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United, as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours."