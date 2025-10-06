Report: Man Utd Braced for Huge Bruno Fernandes Bid in January
Several clubs across the globe have been tipped to try and strike a blockbuster deal for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes as soon as the January transfer window.
Fernandes had the opportunity to leave United this summer when clubs from Saudi Arabia came calling, but insisted he had no desire to walk away from Old Trafford amid continues dreams of leading the club to success.
A miserable start to the season—United’s recent triumph over Sunderland was just their third win across all competitions—means questions about Fernandes’s future at the club have persisted. According to the Manchester Evening News, this is more than just speculation.
Interest from Saudi Arabia persists, but it is even claimed that some European clubs are “on high alert” with Fernandes, given the ongoing turmoil at Old Trafford, and those suitors are expected to make their transfer wishes known when the January window opens.
In Saudi Arabia, both Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have chased his signature, and there is a belief that Saudi dealmakers will resume their pursuit of Fernandes, who has admitted he will leave as soon as United decide he is no longer wanted, this winter.
On the pitch, there are no doubts about Fernandes’s quality, but that ability brings an immense transfer value which could prove too much for United to reject. Summer speculation revolved around a bid of £100 million ($134.4 million) and that sum could be reinvested in dream midfield target Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Fernandes’s role in Ruben Amorim’s divisive system has been the subject of plenty of controversy. An elite attacking midfielder at his best, he has been deployed in a deeper pairing under his fellow Portugal native. On paper, that would appear to limit his attacking output while also demanding more unfamiliar defensive work.
There have been plenty of conflicting reports on Fernandes’s feelings towards playing in this new role. Some argue it is a source of frustration for the 31-year-old, while others insist he has no issues.
Regardless of his thoughts, Fernandes has publicly placed his future in the hands of United. His repeated declarations of love for the Red Devils make his preference abundantly clear, but if club officials decide it is time to cash in, he is not expected to go against their wishes.