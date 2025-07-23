Man Utd Breakthrough Talent Explains How Club Beat La Liga Giant to Signing
Manchester United fans would like to completely forget about last season given how disastrous it was, but there were some silver linings along the way, like Ayden Heaven.
In a new interview, fans should love to hear that the defender had his heart set on Old Trafford the second he experienced a matchday at the Theatre of Dreams.
The 18-year-old centre back joined Manchester United in January after the club reached a deal with Arsenal. The Gunners’ signing of Riccardo Calafiori and the emergence of Jakub Kiwior, alongside Gabriel as the starting left-sided centre back, put his future into doubt. He was the second Arsenal player to jump ship for the Red Devils last campaign joining Chido Obi.
Heaven’s role for the rest of last season was initially unclear after the move, but Ruben Amorim had him involved in the matchday squad pretty quickly. He eventually made his Premier League debut on March 9 against the club that sold him, playing 45 minutes in a 1–1 draw at Old Trafford. It was only a foot injury that then derailed the latter stages of the season.
United weren’t the only suitor looking to secure Heaven’s services, notably Barcelona wanted him too. But, Heaven had his heart set on Manchester and he wasn't going to be swayed by another of the biggest clubs in the world.
In an interview with Sky Sports, Heaven detailed the exact moment when he knew he wanted to call Old Trafford home: Bruno Fernandes’s January 23 game-winner against Rangers in the Europa League. “It was probably the loudest stadium I’ve been to—and now played in,” Heaven said.
His mother, Lisa, said that her and his agent said to sleep on it for the night. The next morning when they were invited to visit Barcelona, Heaven remained convinced he wanted to go to United.
“That’s why I knew it was the best move for him because he’s picked it from the heart and if he’s got the heart and the loyalty then that’s what wins the game,” Lisa said.
Heaven started the final Premier League game of last season in a 2–0 victory over Aston Villa. With Lisandro Martínez soon returning to full fitness and more experience under Leny Yoro’s belt, Heaven is looking to impress during the upcoming Premier League Summer Series in the United States as the Red Devils prepare for an important campaign.