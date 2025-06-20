Man Utd, Chelsea Goalkeepers Targeted by Former Champions League Finalists
Ligue 1 outfit Monaco are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, and reports from France suggest Manchester United’s André Onana and Chelsea‘s Djordje Petrović are on their radar.
Monaco, who were beaten Champions League finalists in 2004 and semifinalists under Leonardo Jardim in 2016–17, finished third in Ligue 1 last season under the tutelage of Austrian Adi Hütter.
After German Alexander Nübel returned to Germany following a two-year loan, Radoslaw Majecki and Philipp Köhn fought for Monaco’s starting goalkeeper spot last term, but neither failed to take command. Indifferent seasons for both between the posts mean a new shot-stopper has emerged as one of the club’s main transfer priorities ahead of the 2025–26 season, and they’ve got their eyes set on a couple of Premier League options.
According to L'Equipe, United’s Onana and Chelsea’s Petrović are among the possibilities. The former has operated as the Red Devils’ number one for the past two seasons, but he’s so far failed to convince at Old Trafford, and United could look to upgrade upon the Cameroonian themselves.
Petrović, meanwhile, spent some time as Mauricio Pochettino’s first-choice ’keeper in 2023–24 before the job was won back by Robert Sánchez. Petrović then spent last season out on loan at Strasbourg while the Blues added Filip Jørgensen to back up Sánchez.
The Serbian shot-stopper has since returned to west London but was left out of Enzo Maresca’s Club World Cup squad—indicating that he has not future at the club.
Thus, at this stage, Petrović seems more attainable than Onana even if United may consider selling the former Ajax and Inter star. The penalty-saving specialist enjoyed a good season in Ligue 1 for Liam Rosenior’s side, and kept a clean sheet in their April tussle against Monaco.
However, the aforementioned pair a merely among the names Hütter’s side are considering. Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen and Trabzonspor’s Uğurcan Çakır have also been name checked as possibilities.