Man Utd Condemn Spurs Star to Bizarre Premier League Record
Matthijs de Ligt’s header at the death for Manchester United means Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison now holds an unwanted—and certainly niche—Premier League record.
United and Spurs faced off for the first time since their low-quality Europa League final at the weekend, and the two sides combined to produce another uninspiring game of football before the contest burst into life late on.
Richarlison thought he won it at the death, removing his shirt in celebration. Though, a late equaliser from De Ligt spoiled the party as the points were shared.
Opta were keen to rub salt into the wounds after. They confirmed that Richarlison is the first player in Premier League history to be booked twice for taking his shirt off after scoring a goal, only for his team to concede after.
How Tottenham vs. Man Utd Unfolded
Impressive summer signing Bryan Mbeumo headed the visitors into a 1–0 half-time lead, but Spurs, who improved in the second-half thanks to the arrivals of Wilson Odobert and Destiny Udogie down the left-hand side, fought back in the closing stages.
First, Mathys Tel turned and scored on the swivel to restore parity in the 84th minute before a characteristically emotive Richarlison ended his barren run by flicking home Odobert’s shot past Senne Lammens.
The Brazilian’s go-ahead goal came in the first of six additional minutes, and his celebration, with the shirt being ripped off and all, was seemingly justified. However, there was time for United, who were at a man disadvantage after Benjamin Šeško was forced off with an injury, to restore parity. Fatefully, Spurs allowed De Ligt a free header at the back post, and the Dutchman, as he did for Ajax during the second leg of their Champions League semifinal in 2019, headed past the Tottenham goalkeeper.
The first incident occurred in April 2023, when he thought he’d rescued a point for Spurs at Anfield after they’d fallen 3–0 behind early. He headed home the equalising goal in stoppage time, but Diogo Jota subsequently won it for the Reds after a woeful Lucas Moura giveaway.
Richarlison has also been booked for excessive celebrating, only for his ’goal’ to be chalked off by the video assistant referee. That happened right at the very start of his Tottenham career in a 2–1 victory over Fulham.
Misfortune has been foreshadowed from the outset.