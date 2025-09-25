‘Lead the Way’—Man Utd ‘Considering’ Three Targets for Problem Position
Manchester United are tipped to take a proactive approach in pursuit of a new central midfielder next summer and “lead the way” compared to potential rivals in the transfer market.
United focused recruitment efforts during the recent closed summer window on attacking players to address a major factor in last season’s record low finish in the Premier League era. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško all arrived for big money, before a late swoop also added goalkeeper Senne Lammens to the squad on Deadline Day.
Interest was shown in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba but didn’t progress.
United have lacked midfield control in the early weeks of 2025–26 and a No.6-type player remains an ideal addition. The Daily Telegraph writes that Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton “more than fit the bill” for what United—and indeed others—are looking for.
Baleba, only 21 but valued at more than £100 million ($134.5 million) by Brighton, was discovered by Lille and moved to France as soon as FIFA’s international transfer laws allow in 2022. He had played only 23 first-team games before Brighton paid £23.2 million to sign him 18 months later.
Anderson, 22, and Wharton, another 21-year-old, tick similar boxes. Both are young talents with their peak years ahead of them, but are equally already proven in the Premier League, each playing their into the senior England squad with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace respectively.
Any one of the trio could be a perfect boost to Ruben Amorim’s team, which needs an energetic figure in the centre of the pitch to knit things together in his much-discussed 3-4-2-1 system.
The Portuguese coach has tended to start Casemiro, 33, alongside club captain Bruno Fernandes, a player arguably better suited to a more attacking No. 10 role, in the Premier League so far season. Manuel Ugarte was swapped in for Casemiro in the Manchester derby, but that is the only league fixture the Uruguayan has started.
Kobbie Mainoo’s sole start in any competition came in the shock Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Grimsby Town last month.