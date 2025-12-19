‘All Out’—Man Utd Decide First January Transfer Window Move
Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a strong move to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo once the January transfer window opens.
The Red Devils are one of many teams interested in Semenyo, who took his goal tally for the season to seven with a fine strike in Bournemouth’s 4–4 draw with Ruben Amorim’s side on Monday. Only Erling Haaland, Igor Thiago and Bruno Fernandes have contributed to more goals in the Premier League this season than Semenyo.
Crucial to the story is the existence of a release clause in Semenyo’s contract. When the January transfer window opens, the Ghana international is believed to be available for a fee of £65 million ($87 million), although reports state that clause is only active for the first two weeks of the window.
If United want Semenyo, they will have to move early in January, and according to The Telegraph, the plan is exactly that.
Competition for Semenyo’s signature is high. Alongside United, the 25-year-old is a target for Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
Guardiola Uncertainty Could Harm Man City’s Chances
Part of the reason for United’s decision to move early and aggressively for Semenyo is that rivals City are not in a position to offer any long-term assurances to the winger because of the uncertainty surrounding manager Pep Guardiola.
The Spaniard is a huge fan of Semenyo but has been tipped to step down from his post at the Etihad at the end of the season. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, previously an assistant to Guardiola at City, has been touted as a replacement.
Without being able to confirm their long-term vision for Semenyo, City’s bid may not be at its strongest and their rival suitors are all looking to exploit that hesitancy by trying to strike a deal in the coming weeks.
Semenyo is a long-time target for United, who failed with a move for the winger during the summer. A bid of £50 million was knocked back by the Cherries and United were not prepared to come any closer to their £80 million asking price.
Now, with Bournemouth agreeing to a lower exit price for the first half of the window, United are ready to act to finally get their man.