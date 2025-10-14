Report: Man Utd Willing to Extend Casemiro’s Contract on One Condition
Manchester United could yet extend the contract of midfielder Casemiro, but the Brazilian must reportedly agree to a pay cut to stay at Old Trafford.
The 33-year-old has developed into a key performer under Ruben Amorim, having struggled mightily at the end of Erik ten Hag’s tenure. He’s earned six Premier League appearances at the start of 2025–26, with his sole absence attributed to a suspension, and has worked his way back into the international setup after Carlo Ancelotti was named Brazil boss earlier this year.
Despite his improvement under Amorim, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s desire to get the club’s highest earners off the wage book means Casemiro’s United future remains in doubt. He’s entered the final year of his contract, although the Red Devils do have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months.
According to ESPN, United are willing to offer the midfielder an extension on the condition that he takes a “sizable” pay cut. Capology lists Casemiro as the club’s highest earner at £350,000 ($465,520) a week, having joined the club from Real Madrid in 2022.
Triggering the year extension in his current contract would see Casemiro enjoy the same pay packet in 2026–27, so United want to restructure his deal completely to ease the financial burden.
Ratcliffe has recently reasserted his backing of the under-pressure Amorim, who must rejuvenate United’s midfield in a big way next summer. While Casemiro has previously been linked with an exit, the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte may also wish to find new homes at the end of the current campaign.
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba is among the names linked with a move to the Red Devils, with the Seagulls resisting a rather tame approach from United in the summer.
If no solution is reached regarding Casemiro’s contract by the end of 2025, the Brazilian will be allowed to start talking to prospective employers from outside of England.