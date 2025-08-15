Man Utd Fired Carlos Baleba Transfer Warning by Brighton Manager
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler has insisted he does not believe midfielder Carlos Baleba will join Manchester United this summer.
United are now looking at a new central midfielder after bolstering their forward line through the additions of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško, and it was revealed earlier this month that an ambitious move for 21-year-old Baleba is under consideration.
While Baleba is reported to be interested in the move, the biggest problem for United will be meeting Brighton’s demands for a player who is still under contract for three more years—the Seagulls have an option to extend for another 12 months—and is valued at over £100 million ($135.4 million).
Ahead of his side’s Premier League opener against Fulham, Hürzeler offered a bullish response when asked whether he is confident Baleba will remain with the club beyond this summer.
“Very, very, very confident,” he stressed. “That’s just my belief.”
While Baleba’s involvement in Saturday’s game is in doubt due to a knee injury, Hürzeler went on to insist the midfielder has not reacted negatively to the increased attention and is an option to start against Fulham if he can prove his fitness.
“I didn’t see any change, he’s only changed his hair,” Hürzeler laughed. “I think that’s the only change he’s made in the last two weeks.
“But overall he seems to be in a really good place, he’s enjoying it with his teammates, he’s enjoying being a Brighton player. He’s very grateful to have had the process he had last season.
“I didn’t see any big changes and he’s an option to start tomorrow.”