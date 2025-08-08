Carlos Baleba: Brighton Set Astronomical ‘Asking Price’ for Man Utd Target
Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly demanding €120 million (£104 million, $139.4 million) for Carlos Baleba as Manchester United mull over a move for the 21-year-old midfielder.
Brighton players, even more specifically midfielders, have been hot commodities in the Premier League in recent history. Moisés Caicedo notably cost Chelsea a British transfer record at the time of £115 million ($154.7 million) as the Ecuadorian went on to become one of the best players in his position.
Manchester United’s need for defensive midfield upgrades is well known, but the feasibility over a move for Baleba is complicated by Brighton’s lofty valuation.
The Seagulls are asking for €120 million, per ESPN. The Red Devils haven’t made direct contact yet with their Premier League rivals over a move, but Baleba reportedly is happy to stay at the AMEX Stadium this season before seriously considering a transfer next summer. Lille, the Cameroon international’s former club, are also thought to have a 20% sell-on clause which could explain Brighton’s hefty price tag.
United’s pursuit of Benjamin Šeško reduces the likelihood of Baleba’s arrival even further. The Slovenian forward is set to undergo a medical with the Red Devils and will reportedly cost Man Utd an initial €76.5 million (£66.4 million, $89.2 million) this summer as Ruben Amorim adds a new striker to his attack alongside the summer signings of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.
Midfield would likely be the next area to upgrade given Amorim’s tendency to rotate heavily in his first season. Heading into this coming campaign, the Portuguese boss has Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes to deploy in his midfield pivot, but of the more defensively-minded options, no one has established themselves as an outright starter outside of club captain Fernandes.
Even then, Fernandes has performed better as one of the two attacking midfielders in the 3-4-2-1 system.
Man Utd also have youngster Toby Collyer as an option, but opted to allow Christian Eriksen to leave after his contract expired at the end of last season. If Man Utd are able to continue offloading Amorim’s unwanted players like Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, perhaps a move for a midfielder is more likely before the window shuts on Sept. 1.