Man Utd Hugely Boosted by Latest Lisandro Martinez Injury Update
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez is now considered “close” to resuming full training with the rest of the squad, having spent eight months sidelined with a knee injury.
After breaking his foot towards the end of a promising debut season with the club in 2022–23, Martínez suffered the same issue early into the 2023–24 campaign, before a medial knee ligament injury later ruled him out until the 2024 FA Cup final.
The ACL injury sustained in February 2025 was another frustrating setback for a player who had largely impressed and captured the spirit of what fans want since his arrival from Ajax for an overall package worth in excess of £50 million ($67.2 million)
But his latest recovery is nearing its conclusion. A report from Sky Sports notes that positive results from a scan on the injured knee last week have paved the way for the final steps.
Given the nature of the injury, and perhaps with caution over his recent history, United are not expected to rush Martínez back into action. However, the possibility is there that he could rejoin the rest of the squad by the end of this week.
From there, it will be about building fitness and match readiness, suggesting a return to the pitch might be only a matter of weeks.
Centre Backs Key for Ruben Amorim
The 3-4-2-1 system that Ruben Amorim has implemented since his appointment in November 2024 relies on having numbers and options at centre back. As well as being a leader on the pitch and typically defending aggressively on the front foot, Martínez is United’s best ball-playing central defender, and yet the Portuguese has been without him for most of his reign to date.
In an ideal world, Martínez would line up in the left-sided centre back role, with Golden Boy nominee Leny Yoro the right-sided choice, flanking either Matthijs de Ligt or Harry Maguire in the middle. Injuries of varying severity to all four players over the past year have hamstrung the boss and his vision, one of many factors that have contributed to United’s results and lack of consistency.
Even while unable to play, Martínez has tried to remain part of the group as much as possible.
“We miss a lot Licha, especially in this moment, we miss his aggression in everything he does, we miss him,” Amorim reflected in August. “But he’s always there in every meeting. In training, he sometimes finishes his and stays to watch the training. We need Licha in this team.”