Golden Boy 2025: Full List of Nominees
The Golden Boy 2025 nominees shortlist has been revealed, featuring 25 of the best players under 21-years-old across European football.
The award, similar to the Kopa Trophy, celebrates the best young footballer playing in a European country’s top league. The Golden Boy was created by Italian newspaper Tuttosport in 2003 to celebrate the best and brightest young players across the continent.
Voting includes representatives from countries such as France, Spain, England, Portugal and more. Unlike the Kopa Trophy, however, the Golden Boy takes into consideration a full calendar year compared to its counterpart which is based on a full season instead.
Players in the past to win the award include Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and most recently Lamine Yamal.
Check out the full list of nominees, including the Wild Cards, below.
Golden Boy 2025 Nominees: Age, Club, Country
Player
Age
Club
Country
Pau Cubarsí
18
Barcelona
Spain
Désiré Doué
20
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Dean Huijsen
20
Real Madrid
Spain
Kenan Yıldız
20
Juventus
Türkiye
Myles Lewis-Skelly
19
Arsenal
England
Warren Zaïre-Emery
19
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Arda Güler
20
Real Madrid
Türkiye
Franco Mastantuono
18
Real Madrid
Argentina
Ethan Nwaneri
18
Arsenal
England
Jorrel Hato
19
Chelsea
Netherlands
Geovany Quenda
18
Sporting CP
Portugal
Estêvão
18
Chelsea
Brazil
Leny Yoro
19
Manchester United
France
Senny Mayulu
19
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Nico O’Reilly
20
Manchester City
England
Eliesse Ben Seghir
20
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Morocco
Victor Froholdt
19
Porto
Denmark
Lucas Bergvall
19
Tottenham Hotspur
Sweden
Archie Gray
19
Tottenham Hotspur
England
Mamadou Sarr
20
Strasbourg
France
Thirteen different nations are represented among the 20 initial finalists across 13 unique clubs. France is the most represented with five nominees, followed by England with four. Champions League holders, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid each have three representatives, more than any other club.
PSG youngster Désiré Doué is a favourite for the award after helping the Ligue 1 side to their first Champions League triumph. Doué finished second in Kopa Trophy voting to Yamal, but the Barcelona star is not nominated given he won the Golden Boy last year.
If Doué wins, he would become just the second French player in eight years to be named Golden Boy. As well, it would break a tie with England for the most awards won by nationality. Spain is the current leader with five wins while England and France are tied on three.
Also among the top contenders are Real Madrid playmakers Arda Güler, Franco Mastantuono and Chelsea talent Estêvão.
Golden Boy 2025 Wild Cards: Age, Club, Country
Player
Age
Club
Country
Jobe Bellingham
20
Borussia Dortmund
England
Francesco Pio Esposito
20
Inter
Italy
Rodrigo Mora
18
Porto
Portugal
Giovanni Leoni
18
Liverpool
Italy
Aleksandar Stanković
20
Club Brugge
Serbia
Tuttosport’s editorial team also names five Wild Card players. Headlining this year’s list are Jobe Bellingham, Rodrigo Mora and Giovanni Leoni. These five players will be considered among the rest of the nominees, bringing the total up for the award to 25.
As well, with Bellingham’s nomination, England matches France with five players. If the Dortmund midfielder does win the award, he’d follow in his brother Jude’s footsteps given the Real Madrid star won it in 2023.
Why Lamine Yamal Isn’t Nominated for the 2025 Golden Boy Award
The Barcelona superstar is not nominated simply due to the fact that he won it in 2024. The rule prevents a monopoly if a player is well below the age threshold, but also casts doubt on the award given the Ballon d’Or equivalent allowed Yamal to become the first two-time winner in September.
Regardless, a new winner, as has been tradition since the award’s creation, will be crowned this year.