Man Utd Injuries: Every Player Out of Man City Derby, Potential Return Dates
Manchester United will be thrown into the deep end on their return from the September international break this weekend.
The Red Devils face the short but arduous trip to face local rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with pressure high and expectations relatively low for the upcoming derby.
United secured their first victory of the new season as a last-gasp winner from Bruno Fernandes downed Burnley just before the international period, but defeats to Arsenal and Grimsby Town have proven harsh reality checks at the beginning of the term.
Travelling supporters will be fearing the worst against their noisy neighbours, with a handful of injury issues only exacerbating concerns. The Red Devils could be without some crucial operators for the weekend duel.
Lisandro Martínez
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: Unknown
Lisandro Martínez is United’s only confirmed absentee as things stand but the Argentine is edging closer to his much-anticipated return. An ACL tear has sidelined the centre back since February and United have sorely missed their diminutive defensive general.
Martínez is now back on the grass at Carrington as he nears his comeback, although no official date has been placed on the Argentine’s first-team return. Ruben Amorim will want him back as swiftly as possible.
Diogo Dalot
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: Sept. 20 (vs. Chelsea)
Diogo Dalot is United’s latest injury concern after the right back withdrew from the Portugal squad for September internationals against Armenia and Hungary. He sustained some “muscle discomfort” during training with the national team, per the Portuguese football association.
The severity of Dalot’s setback is unclear but Amorim confirmed in his pre-match press conference that participation in the derby is out of the question.
Mason Mount
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: Sept. 20 (vs. Chelsea)
Mason Mount’s stint with United has been plagued by injuries and the midfielder is back in the treatment room. He was withdrawn at half time during the 3–2 win over Burnley with an unspecified knock and Amorim confirmed he had “played 30 minutes with an injury”.
The United head coach also revealed that the extent of Mount’s injury was unclear, but given the encouraging start the Englishman has made to the season, Amorim will want him back sharpish.
Matheus Cunha
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: Sept. 20 (vs. Chelsea)
Matheus Cunha was another casualty of United’s narrow win over the Clarets, lasting just half-an-hour before being substituted with a muscle problem. He subsequently withdrew from Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia.
Amorim admitted he had no idea when Cunha would be able to return but the forward’s recent Instagram post offers encouragement. He claimed he would be “back soon”—sadly for United, it won’t be soon enough.